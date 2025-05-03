Mark Williams one win from becoming oldest world champion after beating Judd Trump at the Crucible

Old and young will collide in the World Championship final after Mark Williams held his nerve to beat Judd Trump 17-14 to book a showdown with Zhao Xintong.

Having recently turned 50, Williams would be the oldest winner of any ranking title should he deny China its first world champion, meaning history will most certainly be made across the next two days in Sheffield. Many expected Trump to capture his second world title after Ronnie O'Sullivan exited but the world number one was left behind on Saturday, winning only six frames after the pair returned to the table locked together at 8-8. That Trump had led 7-3 and been considered a virtual certainty during Friday's play seemed a distant memory by the time Williams signed off this fabulous win with a century, although there were signs of nerves when a key black wobbled in the jaws before dropping shortly before match ball in what proved to be the final frame.

LOOK WHAT IT MEANS! 💪



Mark J Williams, take a bow! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#HaloWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/hx5rgRMo85 — WST (@WeAreWST) May 3, 2025

Trump had hinted at a rally from 16-12 down when winning frames 29 and 30, latterly with a century of his own to get back within two, but after an apparent kick on a thin black he could only watch on and hope that Williams would come unstuck having been left among the balls. Williams though answered every question asked of him and, with the match over before 9.15pm, has the chance to freshen up before facing another on Sunday and Monday: can he contain the young Chinese and write one more chapter in the remarkable story of the Class of 92? "I'm not gonna lie, I got a bit edgy towards the end," admitted a relieved Williams, speaking to TNT Sports. "Even the last frame before the interval, I felt a bit tense really. I don't know why, maybe it's the occasion – I'm on the verge of doing something unbelievable really for my stage of a career. "I might've looked calm, which I normally am, but I wasn't." Williams had been beaten by Trump in heartbreaking fashion both here in the past and in Saudi Arabia earlier this season, something he reflected upon after the pair embraced. "When he shook some hand he said some nice words, he said what you're doing at this stage of your career is just unbelievable, congrats and best of luck. "That's what I've said to him when he's beat me in a decider on the black in Saudi, here... I've got a lot of respect for him. I shouldn't be competing with the number one player in the world really, first to 17, but don't ask me how, I still am."

