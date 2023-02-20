That was also the case in Berlin when Ali Carter won the recent German Masters, while Robert Milkins edged out our 22/1 each-way selection Shaun Murphy in the Welsh Open final on Sunday.

I say that because last year’s winner Neil Robertson hasn’t qualified to defend his title, nor John Higgins, Champion of Champions hero Ronnie O’Sullivan, nor Masters runner-up Mark Williams.

The quick turnaround from the Welsh Open to the Players Championship – which starts at 7pm on Monday – isn’t good news for anybody, but this week presents a great opportunity for one of the sport’s lesser lights to pick up another big prize.

The trophies have certainly been shared around in the last 18 months or so, though Mark Allen has enjoyed a fine season and will be bidding for his fourth major title of the campaign when starting out against Scottish Open runner-up Joe O'Connor.

Allen and Trump worth opposing in trappy section

That is no penalty kick, though, for all Allen enjoyed another deep run in Wales last week, and I’m sure Masters winner Judd Trump would have preferred to have been drawn in the opposite half of the draw to the Northern Irishman.

Trump has a tough opener against Carter and while I have no issues with him heading the outright betting at 4/1, I’m still not convinced by his overall form. He still looks a level below his very best to me, and as such, I can pass him over this week.

Allen is the obvious alternative in the top section, but at double the price, I’ll give another chance to JACK LISOWSKI who, after the first-named, has just about been the most consistent performer on tour this season.

Lisowski reached the semi-finals of both the UK Championship and the Masters, and was only one pot away from booking his place in the final of the German Masters, before eventually losing in a deciding frame to Tom Ford.

The arguments over to whether Lisowski has the mental strength to take that next step in his career are sure to keep raging, but the formbook rarely lies over the course of a season and the fact remains that the 31-year-old is in the midst of a very fine campaign.

And putting results aside for a second, it’s hard to argue that anyone is making as many long pots as Lisowski is right now, nor scoring as heavily. The tactical side of his game is still his weak spot, but it has improved and is patently good enough to consistently take him deep into tournaments.

I fancy him to beat Luca Brecel first up and while Allen should follow, he pushed him very close at the UK Championship and World Grand Prix – events Allen went on to win. In fact, I reckon Lisowski was a trifle unlucky in the second of those meetings, and it’s worth noting that Lisowski still dominates the head-to-head between these two (6-3).

He’ll do for me at 12/1 from a tough and trappy half of the draw, and I’ll also be backing him to the win the 1st Quarter at 11/4 (Sky Bet).

Take big-priced duo to shine

In the bottom half, I’m going to take flyers on ZHOU YEULONG and CHRIS WAKELIN at 33/1 and 80/1 respectively.

Zhou has promised to be the real deal for a while now and his made three ranking finals to date, including at this season’s Northern Ireland Open.

Like Lisowski, he hasn’t yet been able to take that next step, but he is a terrific operator when on-song with all the tools needed to reach the top.

It’s fair to argue that he hasn’t always delivered in the big matches, but he’s still only 25 years of age and I can’t believe he won’t make his big breakthrough before too long.