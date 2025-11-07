Snooker betting tips: Champion of Champions outright preview

Richard Mann previews the prestigious Champion of Champions, where Xiao Guodong is backed to enjoy another big week.

Snooker betting tips: Champion of Champions 1pt e.w. Xiao Guodong to win the Champion of Champions at 16/1 (General 1/2 1,2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Champion of Champions takes centre stage in Leicester this week, where all eyes will be on defending champion Mark Williams. Williams was a brilliant winner of this event last year, showcasing all the class and guile of old, a victory that proved to be a pre-cursor for the World Championship where he enjoyed a memorable run to the final in Sheffield. And Williams has continued to go great guns, kicking off the new campaign with a last-four finish at the Wuhan Open followed by a brilliant win at the Xi’an Grand Prix, where he beat the red-hot Shaun Murphy in the final. At the grand old age of fifty, Williams became the oldest snooker player to win a ranking event. However, he was forced to withdraw from the recent Northern Ireland Open through illness, and with a few doubts surrounding his well-being, and perhaps even his participation, it’s hard to know what to expect from the Welshman this week. It’s a shame, because I don’t mind Williams’ draw at all, starting off against Alfie Burden and then with the winner of the match between Mark Selby or Stephen Maguire to progress from Group 1.

Defending champion Mark Williams

For all he’s been consistent, Selby still looks a shade below his very best right now, while Maguire will surely be jaded following his back-to-form heroics at the International Championship last week as he reached the semi-finals. The second group from the top half of the draw is Group 4, starting with Neil Robertson against Tom Ford, and then John Higgins and XIAO GUODONG. It's Xiao who gets the vote to go one better than 12 months ago, when he produced a spirited performance in defeat to the aforementioned Williams in the final, having pulled off excellent comebacks over Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby in the earlier rounds. He beat Mark Allen, champion in 2023, in the semi-finals, and there was no fluke in that deep run, coming hot off the back of his maiden ranking title success at the Wuhan Open. Williams' superior experience and all-round quality won out in the final, but Xiao proved himself a model of consistency all throughout last season, reaching three more semi-finals and four quarter-finals.

He might be onto something similar this time around, too, completing back-to-back Wuhan Open wins in August with a nerveless defeat of Gary Wilson, having beaten old foe Williams in the last four. Things are set up nicely, then, for a repeat Champion of Champions bid, for all Higgins represents a particularly stern test first up. But Xiao had too many guns for Higgins at the Shanghai Masters earlier in the campaign, reeling off three centuries in that match, and Higgins is another who is entitled to be jaded following his brilliant effort at the International Championship. Higgins made the final there, but he ran out of steam against Wu Yize in Sunday's final in Nanjing, and this is a devilishly quick turnaround for the veteran Scot, and a long flight to boot. There are no easy draws in an event as strong as this, but Xiao is no back-number, and with plenty in his favour, looks overpriced at the current odds. Group 3 is one to saviour, but also avoid for punters. Kyren Wilson and Jack Liswoski renew hostilities in the first match, before Allen takes on world champion Zhao Xintong.

Mark Allen

If pushed, I’d fancy Allen to come through this one, but it won’t be easy for whoever does prevail. On paper, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump have easier starters in Group 2, and Murphy’s recent form and defeat of Trump on the way to winning the British Open will give him hope that he can reach the last four. I wouldn’t disagree, but I much prefer the top half for a bet, and Xiao is the one who appeals most. There will be no Ronnie O’Sullivan this week, owing to the fact he went winless last season. With O'Sullivan now based in Dubai, British snooker fans will sadly have to get used to the new normal for the foreseeable future. Preview published at 1620 GMT on 09/11/25