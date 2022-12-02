Shaun Murphy reminded fans that he might be the only person to have achieved the 'holy grail' of a 147 break, a nine-darter and a hole-in-one as he reopened the debate on which is harder.

During Eurosport's coverage of the Scottish Open, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Alan McManus were discussing all three of the feats in the wake of Judd Trump making his eighth maximum earlier in the week. The Rocket admitted he's not any good at darts but joked he was "coming for MVG" after being given some practice tips while McManus was convinced the 147 break was the hardest of the trio. After Eurosport posted the clip of the discussion on Twitter, Murphy replied to give his verdict as the only person to have done them all.

As the only person that I know of to have completed all three of these, the correct order is….



1. 147 🎱

2. 9 Darter 🎯

3. Hole in one ⛳️



As the only person that I know of to have completed all three of these, the correct order is….

1. 147 🎱
2. 9 Darter 🎯
3. Hole in one ⛳️

Anyone else out there achieved all three? Membership to this exclusive club remains open 😉

Earlier in the year, Murphy told Sporting Life about his incredible achievement. The Magician has made six maximums during in his illustrious career - a tally only bettered by O'Sullivan (15), John Higgins (12), Stephen Hendry (11), Stuart Bingham (9) and Trump (8) - but is yet to join the elite club of seven players who have managed it at the Crucible. However, Murphy must surely be the only person alive who has also achieved equivalent perfection in two other sports, albeit not at a professional level. Few would doubt the scratch golfer, who attempted to qualify for the Open in 2019, has managed a hole-in-one but we'll have to take the Magician's word for it that he once fired in a nine-dart leg when playing some mates in a pub...with Phil Taylor's darts. "I’ve done the holy grail. I’ve done many 147s, I got my nine-darter in the Carter’s Arms in Sale and made the hole in one in Royal Worlington near Newmarket on a cold frosty morning. "I can play darts but I wouldn’t say I’m not even a handy player! Phil Taylor sent me a set of his darts that he used in events and wished me the best of luck with them.

"I took them to the pub on a Friday night, where we were setting up our bets for the weekend and having a laugh. We got on the dart board and happened to throw nine perfect darts! It hasn’t happened since and probably never will, but it definitely happened!" Murphy never shirks from the debate about whether a maximum break is harder than a nine-dart finish and reaffirmed his position, saying: "There’s just so many more variables in snooker than there is in darts. The target never moves in darts and you could hit a nine-darter in every leg. "Snooker isn’t like that and the way the balls break, if the black moves towards the cushion then the 147 chances are almost impossible before the first red is potted. "The reds are always in a different position and no two frames have ever been the same – it’s like a fingerprint. Because of that – and the fact there’s 36 shots to complete instead of just nine – all civilised people agree that the 147 break is by far the harder." The 2005 champion may yet to have a World Championship 147 to his name but he does know what it's like to have one scored against him when Stephen Hendry produced perfection in the 2009 quarter-finals. He said: "When the frame has gone, you are just willing every single ball in for your opponent, especially at the Crucible. It's magical and I'm sure everyone who has ever made one in that arena will remember it for the rest of their lives. They'll have played better matches and forget those, but not a maximum at the World Championship. "It's on my bucket list. The closest I came was 104 with two reds remaining and I was shaking like a s***ing dog. "If I do it this year there will be fist pumps like never before. I do think someone will make one this year - the standard has been so high all season and the playing conditions including the cloth and balls have been exceptional. Everything is there for it to happen."