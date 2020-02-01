German Masters results: Neil Robertson to face Judd Trump in final

Last Sunday, Robertson beat Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in the final of the European Masters, and he's been untroubled since in cruising through to the final in Berlin.

After snatching a tight third frame to lead 2-1 against Murphy, the Aussie went on to add two centuries to his tally and he's now won 51 of his last 59 frames played - all since blowing a big lead against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the Masters.

Breaks of 73, 136, 62, 53 and a match-winning 129 gave Murphy no real chance and, after losing that vital third frame, he scored a total of 15 points over the following four as the match was taken away from him.

Doubtless wondering what might have been in London, Robertson has been a man on a mission since and on the form he's shown there are only two men in the sport who would be favourite to beat him on Sunday.