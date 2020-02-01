German Masters results: Neil Robertson to face Judd Trump in final

Snooker
Judd Trump
Judd Trump
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
21:43 · February 01, 2020 · 2 min read

Neil Robertson continued his irrepressible run of form with a 6-1 thrashing of Shaun Murphy, which set up a meeting with Judd Trump in the final of the German Masters.

Last Sunday, Robertson beat Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in the final of the European Masters, and he's been untroubled since in cruising through to the final in Berlin.

After snatching a tight third frame to lead 2-1 against Murphy, the Aussie went on to add two centuries to his tally and he's now won 51 of his last 59 frames played - all since blowing a big lead against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the Masters.

Breaks of 73, 136, 62, 53 and a match-winning 129 gave Murphy no real chance and, after losing that vital third frame, he scored a total of 15 points over the following four as the match was taken away from him.

Doubtless wondering what might have been in London, Robertson has been a man on a mission since and on the form he's shown there are only two men in the sport who would be favourite to beat him on Sunday.

One of those men lies in wait, however, after Judd Trump beat Graeme Dott 6-4.

From the start of the opening semi-final to 4-4, there was never more than a frame in it, with Dott showing all his tenacity and a touch of class to keep tabs on the number one player in the sport.

But Trump always had another gear lurking menacingly, and he moved into it with a 110 break to lead 5-4, and then won the final frame comfortably to reach Sunday's final where he'll face a different challenge.

Dott did little wrong, a one-point win in frame three demonstrating all those battling qualities which made him a world champion, but once again Trump showed that when he does find his rhythm, he can be almost impossible to beat.

A break of 74 got Dott level in the match after Trump had taken the first frame, and the Scotsman edged that tight and dramatic third to lead for the first and only time.

Trump levelled with his first half-century, and while Dott kept pegging him back, he could never move ahead and assert real pressure.

Instead, when Trump found the only century of the match, a fluent 110, it was decisive, and minutes later the match was over as he survived his first real test of the tournament.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
4/11
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
13/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews