German Masters results: Neil Robertson to face Judd Trump in final

Neil Robertson continued his irrepressible run of form with a 6-1 thrashing of Shaun Murphy, which set up a meeting with Judd Trump in the final of the German Masters.
Last Sunday, Robertson beat Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in the final of the European Masters, and he's been untroubled since in cruising through to the final in Berlin.
After snatching a tight third frame to lead 2-1 against Murphy, the Aussie went on to add two centuries to his tally and he's now won 51 of his last 59 frames played - all since blowing a big lead against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the Masters.
Breaks of 73, 136, 62, 53 and a match-winning 129 gave Murphy no real chance and, after losing that vital third frame, he scored a total of 15 points over the following four as the match was taken away from him.
Doubtless wondering what might have been in London, Robertson has been a man on a mission since and on the form he's shown there are only two men in the sport who would be favourite to beat him on Sunday.
One of those men lies in wait, however, after Judd Trump beat Graeme Dott 6-4.
From the start of the opening semi-final to 4-4, there was never more than a frame in it, with Dott showing all his tenacity and a touch of class to keep tabs on the number one player in the sport.
But Trump always had another gear lurking menacingly, and he moved into it with a 110 break to lead 5-4, and then won the final frame comfortably to reach Sunday's final where he'll face a different challenge.
Dott did little wrong, a one-point win in frame three demonstrating all those battling qualities which made him a world champion, but once again Trump showed that when he does find his rhythm, he can be almost impossible to beat.
A break of 74 got Dott level in the match after Trump had taken the first frame, and the Scotsman edged that tight and dramatic third to lead for the first and only time.
Trump levelled with his first half-century, and while Dott kept pegging him back, he could never move ahead and assert real pressure.
Instead, when Trump found the only century of the match, a fluent 110, it was decisive, and minutes later the match was over as he survived his first real test of the tournament.