Snooker results: Neil Robertson makes history by thrashing Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in European Masters final

The Australian won all eight frames of the afternoon session to all but seal the £80,000 first prize in Dornbirn, Austria and then returned to the baize to become the first player since Steve Davis beat Dean Reynolds 10-0 in the 1989 Grand Prix to record such a feat.

Robertson can now celebrate his first ranking title of the season having previously managed the invitational Champion of Champions event in November while it's also the 17th of his career, moving him level with Mark Selby in sixth place on the all-time list.

The winner’s cheque also puts the 37-year-old in pole position to collect the £150,000 bonus in the new BetVictor European Series, which consists of four events - German Masters (29 January – 2 Feb) , Shoot Out (20-23 Feb) and Gibraltar Open (11-15 March).

Zhou, 22, was playing in his first ranking final, and collects £35,000 as consolation for his thumping defeat.

"You never expect a final to be played like that," Robertson told Eurosport. "I played fantastically well, up there with my best-ever performance in a final, and I'm sure it won't be long before Zhou is in another ranking final."

Robertson edged two scrappy opening frames before polished breaks of 99, 128 and 82 made it 5-0.

Zhao, who was playing in his first ranking final, was unable to stem the tide as Robertson rattled off a break of 109 - his seventh century of the week before polishing off the victory after the interval.

In total Robertson managed two centuries, including the highest of 128, while he scored 784 points compared to his opponent's 92.

The Aussie also went through the whole tournament for the loss of just six frames over his five matches.