Snooker results: Neil Robertson makes history by thrashing Zhou Yuelong 9-0 in European Masters final

Snooker
Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
20:26 · January 26, 2020 · 3 min read

Neil Robertson has become the second player to whitewash his opponent in a two-session ranking event final after thrashing Zhou Yuelong 9-0 at the BetVictor European Masters.

The Australian won all eight frames of the afternoon session to all but seal the £80,000 first prize in Dornbirn, Austria and then returned to the baize to become the first player since Steve Davis beat Dean Reynolds 10-0 in the 1989 Grand Prix to record such a feat.

Robertson can now celebrate his first ranking title of the season having previously managed the invitational Champion of Champions event in November while it's also the 17th of his career, moving him level with Mark Selby in sixth place on the all-time list.

The winner’s cheque also puts the 37-year-old in pole position to collect the £150,000 bonus in the new BetVictor European Series, which consists of four events - German Masters (29 January – 2 Feb) , Shoot Out (20-23 Feb) and Gibraltar Open (11-15 March).

Zhou, 22, was playing in his first ranking final, and collects £35,000 as consolation for his thumping defeat.

"You never expect a final to be played like that," Robertson told Eurosport. "I played fantastically well, up there with my best-ever performance in a final, and I'm sure it won't be long before Zhou is in another ranking final."

Robertson edged two scrappy opening frames before polished breaks of 99, 128 and 82 made it 5-0.

Zhao, who was playing in his first ranking final, was unable to stem the tide as Robertson rattled off a break of 109 - his seventh century of the week before polishing off the victory after the interval.

In total Robertson managed two centuries, including the highest of 128, while he scored 784 points compared to his opponent's 92.

The Aussie also went through the whole tournament for the loss of just six frames over his five matches.

European Masters: Tournament results

FINAL

  • Neil Robertson 9-0 Zhou Yuelong

SEMI-FINALS

  • Ali Carter 1-6 Neil Robertson
  • Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Gary Wilson

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Ali Carter 5-1 Scott Donaldson
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-5 Neil Robertson
  • Zhou Yuelong 5-2 Barry Hawkins
  • Marco Fu 3-5 Gary Wilson

SECOND ROUND

  • Michael Holt 4-5 Ali Carter
  • Ding Junhui 2-5 Scott Donaldson
  • John Higgins 4-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Graeme Dott 2-5 Neil Robertson
  • Zhou Yuelong 5-3 Jackson Page
  • Barry Hawkins 5-4 Mark Selby
  • Marco Fu 5-2 Xiao Guodong
  • Gary Wilson 5-1 Zhao Xintong

FIRST ROUND

  • Daniel Wells 0-5 Michael Holt
  • Tian Pengfei 3-5 Ali Carter (17)
  • Robert Milkins 0-5 Ding Junhui (9)
  • Scott Donaldson (25) 5-2 Kyren Wilson (8)
  • John Higgins (5) 5-2 Fergal O'Brien
  • Robbie Williams 2-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21)
  • Graeme Dott (20) 5-3 Liang Wenbo
  • Lyo Haotian (29) 2-5 Neil Robertson (4)
  • Mark Williams (3) 4-5 Zhou Yuelong (30)
  • Jackson Page w/o Yan Bingtao (19)
  • David Lilley 2-5 Barry Hawkins (11)
  • Jak Jones 2-5 Mark Selby (6)
  • Lu Ning 3-5 Marco Fu
  • Alfie Burden 3-5 Xiao Guodong (23)
  • Gary Wilson (18) 5-1 Luca Brecel
  • Michael White 2-5 Zhao Xintong

European Series events

  • BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria
  • BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany
  • BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England
  • BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar
Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 29mFootball

Full Racecard

