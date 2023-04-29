Virgo joins a select list of snooker’s greatest ever players and influential figures in the Hall of Fame, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Joe and Fred Davis, Alex and John Higgins, Steve Davis, and Stephen Hendry.

The 77-year-old from Salford played on the professional tour from 1973 to 1995 and won the 1979 UK Championship, beating fellow hall-of-famer Terry Griffiths in a classic final.

Renowned for his trick shot routine and impressions of other players, Virgo became a huge television personality during the 1990s, particularly through his role in the popular BBC gameshow, Big Break.

He is now best known as a commentator for the BBC, who performed a U-turn earlier this year having initially decided to drop Virgo from their World Championship coverage.

Virgo's unmistakable catchphrase 'where's the cue ball going?' will now forever be remembered in the Hall of Fame, to which he's the 35th addition.