Former player and popular BBC commentator John Virgo has been inducted into the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame for his contribution to the sport.
Virgo joins a select list of snooker’s greatest ever players and influential figures in the Hall of Fame, including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Joe and Fred Davis, Alex and John Higgins, Steve Davis, and Stephen Hendry.
The 77-year-old from Salford played on the professional tour from 1973 to 1995 and won the 1979 UK Championship, beating fellow hall-of-famer Terry Griffiths in a classic final.
Renowned for his trick shot routine and impressions of other players, Virgo became a huge television personality during the 1990s, particularly through his role in the popular BBC gameshow, Big Break.
He is now best known as a commentator for the BBC, who performed a U-turn earlier this year having initially decided to drop Virgo from their World Championship coverage.
Virgo's unmistakable catchphrase 'where's the cue ball going?' will now forever be remembered in the Hall of Fame, to which he's the 35th addition.
World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame members
- Joe Davis – 15-Time World Snooker Champion
- Fred Davis – Eight-Time World Snooker Champion
- John Pulman – Eight-Time World Snooker Champion
- Ray Reardon – Six-Time World Snooker Champion
- John Spencer – Three-Time World Snooker Champion
- Alex Higgins – Two-Time World Snooker Champion
- Steve Davis – Six-Time World Snooker Champion
- Stephen Hendry – Seven-Time World Snooker Champion
- Walter Donaldson – Two-Time World Snooker Champion
- John Higgins – Four-Time World Snooker Champion
- Ronnie O’Sullivan – Seven-Time World Snooker Champion
- Mark Williams – Three-Time World Snooker Champion
- Terry Griffiths – 1979 World Snooker Champion
- Joe Johnson – 1986 World Snooker Champion
- Ken Doherty – 1997 World Snooker Champion
- Peter Ebdon – 2002 World Snooker Champion
- Shaun Murphy – 2005 World Snooker Champion
- Graeme Dott – 2006 World Snooker Champion
- Neil Robertson – 2010 World Snooker Champion
- Cliff Thorburn – 1980 World Snooker Champion
- Dennis Taylor – 1985 World Snooker Champion
- Mark Selby – Four-Time World Snooker Champion
- John Parrott – 1991 World Snooker Champion
- Stuart Bingham – 2015 World Snooker Champion
- Sindhu Pulsirivong – “The Godfather of Asian Snooker” and former BSAT President
- Rex Williams – Seven-Time World Billiards Champion
- Clive Everton – Leading Commentator and Journalist for over 40 years
- Jimmy White – “The People’s Champion” and 10-Time Ranking Event Winner
- Ding Junhui – 14-Time Ranking Event Winner and China’s most successful ever player
- Barry Hearn – WST Chairman (2010-2021) and leading sport’s promoter
- Judd Trump – 2019 World Snooker Champion
- Brandon Parker – Former WST Director and snooker promoter
- Reanne Evans – 12-Time World Women’s Snooker Championship winner
- Allison Fisher – 7-time World Women’s Snooker Championship winner
- John Virgo – 1979 UK Champion and leading commentator and television personality