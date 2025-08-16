After O'Sullivan's two maximums in Friday's semi-final, the final itself had threatened to become something of a damp squib when Robertson took seven of the opening nine frames.

O'Sullivan though had other ideas, taking seven of the next eight to move into the lead, only for a Robertson century to send the match the distance.

O'Sullivan looked like he might complete a remarkable turnaround when ahead in the decider, but Robertson stepped in with a break of 87 to finally haul himself over the line and take a winner's cheque of £500,000.

