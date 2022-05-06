The Australian claimed first prize at the English Open, Masters, Players Championship and the Tour Championship during a stellar campaign which culminated with a magnificent 147 maximum break at the World Championship.

Ronnie O’Sullivan won Performance of the Year award for winning the World Championship for a record-equalling seventh time, along with the Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year award, having also won the World Grand Prix and finished the season as the number one ranked player in the world.

The Fans’ Player of the Year award, voted by fans on the World Snooker Tour App and on social media platforms in China, went to Zhao Xintong following his victories at the UK Championship German Masters.

China’s 18-year-old Wu Yize won Rookie of the Year following a promising debut season which included runs to the last 32 of three ranking events.

World Snooker Tour 2021/2022 awards

WST Player of the Year – Neil Robertson

Fans’ Player of the Year – Zhao Xintong

Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year – Ronnie O’Sullivan

Performance of the Year – Ronnie O’Sullivan

Rookie of the Year – Wu Yize

Magic Moment of the Year – Neil Robertson

Hall of Fame – Reanne Evans, Alison Fisher