Neil Robertson has been named World Snooker Tour’s Player of the Year, having won four major tournaments during the 2021/22 season.
The Australian claimed first prize at the English Open, Masters, Players Championship and the Tour Championship during a stellar campaign which culminated with a magnificent 147 maximum break at the World Championship.
Ronnie O’Sullivan won Performance of the Year award for winning the World Championship for a record-equalling seventh time, along with the Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year award, having also won the World Grand Prix and finished the season as the number one ranked player in the world.
The Fans’ Player of the Year award, voted by fans on the World Snooker Tour App and on social media platforms in China, went to Zhao Xintong following his victories at the UK Championship German Masters.
China’s 18-year-old Wu Yize won Rookie of the Year following a promising debut season which included runs to the last 32 of three ranking events.
WST Player of the Year – Neil Robertson
Fans’ Player of the Year – Zhao Xintong
Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year – Ronnie O’Sullivan
Performance of the Year – Ronnie O’Sullivan
Rookie of the Year – Wu Yize
Magic Moment of the Year – Neil Robertson
Hall of Fame – Reanne Evans, Alison Fisher