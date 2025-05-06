Neal Foulds snooker column: Zhao Xintong a worthy world champion and genuine superstar

What an amazing 17 days of snooker we’ve enjoyed in Sheffield, and what a world champion we now have in Zhao Xintong.

You think you’ve seen it all in this game, but what Zhao has achieved in the last few weeks is nothing short of remarkable. To come through four qualifying matches and five more in the main draw, beating two of the greatest ever players in the semi-finals and final – it’s hard to do justice with words to what he has accomplished. And even more remarkable is the way he effortlessly scythed through the draw. His toughest match came in qualifying when he beat Elliot Slessor in a hard match, but with the exception of Lei Peifan, who was always second best in their second-round clash, nobody came close to touching Zhao. When he made it through qualifying, which so many good players don’t, there was always a sense Zhao was going to be hard to stop. He was certainly one of better fancied qualifiers we’ve seen in recent years. Ultimately, this was a top-class player masquerading as an amateur, a former UK champion and world number six, before his ban for breaching betting rules brought his career to a halt for 20 months.

Zhao Xintong with the World Championship trophy

He’d looked outstanding at the Q Tour, but with respect to the players he faced there, there was always going to be the question mark around whether, after so long out of the game, he would be capable of stepping up to the next level. Zhao couldn’t have been more empathic in answering that question, and I’d say he’s a better player now than he was when winning the UK Championship in 2021. His victory in Sheffield was certainly one of the most dominant in recent Crucible history. I know there are some who because of Zhao’s chequered past would’ve liked to have seen someone else win, but I’m a believer in second chances and I’m pleased he’s back. I think you can draw parallels with the cricketer Mohammad Amir, who at the age of only 19, was coerced into bowling that famous no-ball at the Oval which in the end saw him sent to prison. Of all the offences, and I’m not excusing anything, Zhao’s was down the bottom of the list when snooker was rocked by the match-fixing scandal a few years ago. Moreover, it was clear that as a young man still finding his way, he’d got involved with the wrong people. He’s on the straight and narrow now, he’s world champion, and I’m so glad we have all been able to watch him play snooker in that effortless manner of his again.

I likened him to the great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar when watching him in the final. Funnily enough, the final was the first time I’d commentated on one of his matches at this year's World Championship, and what a treat it was. They used to call Sachin the little master, and that’s precisely what Zhao is. He’s a diminutive character, not at all physically imposing like an O’Sullivan or a Neil Robertson, but he’s got an aura about him that makes him appear head and shoulders above the rest. He just glides round the snooker table with a real serenity, making the balls dance to his tune with that crisp, clean way he strikes the white. The draw might’ve fallen into place for him, just as it did for Kyren Wilson last year, but he was without question a worthy winner. The manner of his performance in the final just underlined what a brilliant champion he is. As for Mark, in the end, I think it was a match too far. He’d climbed a significant mountain to beat Judd Trump in the semi-finals a day earlier, and John Higgins before that, and in truth, he didn’t play well. That’s why I was so pleased he came out firing and won those four frames on Monday night with such style. The crowd loved it, we all loved it, and I hope he knows what a popular character he is within the sport.

He came to Sheffield with no expectations, or so he says, but really, he did it to us again. I remember him turning up at the British Open a couple of years ago straight off the plane with a golfer’s tan. He said he had no chance that week, but went all the way. He’s always liked to slide under the radar, that’s just his way. But after he beat Wu Yize in a terrific match in round one, I knew he was in good shape. He remains an outstanding snooker player, even at the age of 50. That said, perhaps the last few renewals of this event have taught us something. We all know this is a beast of a tournament, and the last three winners, Luca Brecel, Kyren, and now Zhao, were aged 28, 32 and 28 respectively. It’s only going to get harder for the Class of 92 to win here, for all I’m sure they can continue to do plenty of damage. And maybe that’s no bad thing either. We all love Ronnie, Mark and John, but snooker needs new stars, and though comparing him to Luke Littler in darts might be a stretch, given he’s 28 already, Zhao gives snooker the chance to have something similar. I thought Hazel Irvine put it beautifully when she said ‘a star is reborn’. His win will do wonders for the game worldwide, not just in his homeland in China. There were hundreds of fans waiting for him outside the Crucible last night. This is a special talent with a genuine touch of genius, and a popular one too. Snooker has its latest superstar, and what a player he is.

