Zhao Xintong becomes first Chinese player to win World Snooker Championship with defeat of Mark Williams

Williams was left for dead over those first eight frames, losing seven of them, and never really looked like clawing his way back into this match having trailed 11-6 overnight, Zhao winning the next session 6-2 to move within one.

Instead it was former UK champion Zhao, whose dazzling snooker had already seen him demolish Ronnie O'Sullivan in their semi-final before an extraordinary first session set him up to do the same to Williams.

Zhao, more than 20 years Williams' junior, came through all four rounds of qualifying and won five matches in the main draw to make history for his country, which for so long had looked to Ding Junhui to break the glass ceiling.

Zhao almost beat Mark Williams with a session to spare but instead settled for an 18-12 defeat of the Welsh legend, who won the first four frames of the final session to delight the Crucible crowd.

After soaking up the final walk-on, Williams took advantage of a Zhao miss to bag a welcome century in the first frame of the evening, then produced another dogged contribution to reach double-figures and give the Crucible crowd something to cheer.

Two became three and three became four as Williams began potting them from all angles to sweep the mini-session, adding a soupçon of doubt to the final act of a spectacular 17 days of snooker.

Zhao though came back from the break to get the frame he required and make history not only for China, but as the first amateur winner of the event and just the third to have come through qualifying to capture snooker's biggest title.

His amateur status though reveals the awkward truth of a story which has gone well beyond this sport, Zhao having been banned for 20 months by the World Snooker Tour for being party to fixed matches and for betting on snooker.

There had been some confusion as to just when he could return, doing so last September despite still being banned by the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association, which if mirrored by WST would have kept him from even entering qualifying for the World Championship.

However, World Snooker confirmed that Zhao's longer ban would only apply to events operated and sanctioned by the Chinese governing body, meaning that he was free to return on the Q Tour last year where he won four straight titles and a grand total of 32 consecutive matches, enough to secure a card for the 2025/26 season.

Topping the standings there also earned Zhao his place in the Crucible qualifying draw and the rest, as they say, is history. Complicated and controversial, but history nonetheless as he came the first Chinese player to capture the world title with a performance which, viewed in isolation, must go down as one of the best seen at the famous old theatre.

Zhao said: "I can't believe it. It's very exciting.

"(I was) so nervous tonight, Mark is still a top player, he gave me so much pressure. He's the best."

Asked about the challenge of playing nine matches, Zhao replied: "I'm not tired!" and added: "Maybe have a good drink tonight. I need to say thank you for everybody.

"I can't believe it. That's why maybe I think I had a dream, maybe it's not true."