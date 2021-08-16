A star is born as Zhao steals the show I’ve watched an awful lot of snooker over the years, and some matches really do get the pulse racing more than others. I'm not sure I can recall being as excited for a snooker match as I was ahead of Sunday’s UK Championship final. We had a great couple of weeks in York and Sunday’s final was a terrific moment, for the brilliant winner, Zhao Xintong, and for snooker in general. I really do believe a star was born at the weekend. The UK Championship has changed Zhao, but to my mind, it was the weekend that changed his career forever. I know he beat John Higgins earlier in the tournament and the draw opened him up for him thereafter, but I watched him fall over the line against Peter Lines and you had to wonder just how far he could go. Then came the final weekend and he was sensational, dismantling Barry Hawkins in the semi-finals before overpowering Luca Brecel in the final. We’ve known for a long time that Zhao has all the ability in the world, but that immense potential was realised this weekend and he’s now UK champion. That’s a big thing. His victory means he’s now in all of the big tournaments coming up and the sky really is the limit for this young man. His story reminds me a little bit of Shaun Murphy. When Murphy first came onto the scene, everyone involved in snooker knew that he was good, a brilliant cueist and a deadly long potter. But he wasn’t getting the results until the 2005 World Championship when the penny dropped and everything came together. It was the same with Zhao for a while, but through talent, hard work and gaining a little bit more experience, he’s realised his potential on the biggest stage.

Zhao Xintong

I must stress that for all Zhao is clearly a huge talent, he’s worked very hard for this. All through the tournament, he opted not to stay at the venue, but instead head back to Sheffield to practice at the Vic Snooker Academy and ensure his game remained in good order. Zhao comes back stronger after harsh lessons I think what this year’s UK Championship has done is once again illustrate that it takes time for snooker players to learn their trade and become complete performers. Judd Trump is the perfect example of that and after he had suffered some hard losses and appeared to be low on confidence, he went away, learnt from those defeats and came back a much better player. I’ve been saying for a while now that we had lost a generation of snooker players. We had the class of ’92 and then the likes of Trump, Murphy, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson, but the twenty-somethings just weren’t delivering. Now with Zhao and Brecel, they’ve come good and it’s great to see. It would have been a great shame if Zhao hadn’t fulfilled that potential, Brecel too, and I'm thrilled for both of them. Zhao’s story, in particular, really does warm your heart given the year we’ve just had. Don’t forget that he had to miss the World Championship earlier in the year because of the pandemic and it’s great credit to him that he’s come back so strongly. It was brilliant for snooker and the way he played on Sunday was a treat to watch. We need these overseas players doing well to help grow the game and inspire future generations, and that’s what this victory will do. We’ve been expecting the Chinese domination for a while now and although we’re not completely there yet, Zhao now holds the UK title while Yan Bingtao is the current Masters champion. That’s two of the Triple Crowns held by Chinese players.

Yan Bingtao celebrates his Masters win