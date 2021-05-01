World Snooker Championship latest: Shaun Murphy beats Kyren Wilson 17-12

Fourth Session: A storming victory for Murphy

Having trailed 10-4 at one point in the match, Murphy resumed at 12-12 and played near-faultless snooker to get over the line with five consecutive breaks over 50.

An opening 78 was enough to put him in front for the first time since he won the opening frame of the match, and an unfortunate in-off from Wilson in the next enabled Murphy to go further in front with a knock of 91.

Wilson paid a heavy price for a simple missed black in the next as Murphy responded with a 117 to go 15-12 up, then 77 to move one frame from victory at the mid-session interval.

After an extended period of safety play, Murphy seized his first opportunity with a break of 58 which would ultimately prove enough to wrap up a stunning win.

Third Session: Murphy draws level

The fired-up former champion, who trailed 10-4 at one stage in the match, clawed his way back to 12-12 ahead of Saturday evening’s conclusion.

Murphy had punched the air in delight after winning the final two frames of Friday afternoon’s session to haul his deficit back to four frames and give himself hope of a recovery.

And although Wilson immediately extended his advantage back to five, Murphy gradually gained the upper hand when play resumed on Saturday and marked a major turning point when he potted a long black to pull back to 11-9.

Once again Murphy betrayed his emotions as he headed for the mid-session interval, and although Wilson took the next to go 12-9, breaks of 120 and 76 helped Murphy establish parity in their best-of-33 encounter.