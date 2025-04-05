Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Mark Selby back to his brilliant best at the British Open
Mark Selby was dominant against Ding Junhui

Mark Selby thrashes Ding Junhui 10-2 to reach Tour Championship final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sat April 05, 2025 · 5 min ago

Mark Selby produced another devastating display to defeat Ding Junhui 10-2 and set up a meeting with John Higgins in the final of the Tour Championship.

In a week of one-sided wins, Selby has produced two of them now – 10-1 over Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals and then, on Saturday night, 10-2 over Ding.

Selby won three of the first four frames, three of the next four, then all of the following four to storm into the final with the minimum of fuss.

His victory was sealed with a classic Selby counter-attack, a fifth half-century to go with breaks of 103 and 104 earlier in the match.

Selby now advances to face Higgins, the pair having met in the final of the British Open earlier in the season when Selby ran out a convincing winner.

On this form a repeat is plainly possible, though Higgins has rediscovered the winning habit since then and got better as the game went on when he beat Barry Hawkins 10-7 on Friday.

Victory for Selby would be his 25th ranking title, enough to move joint-seventh in the all-time list where Higgins currently sits third, just four behind Stephen Hendry.

"I felt in control of myself all the way through the match," Selby told ITV. "The last frame of the first session I think was key, because if Ding gets out 5-3, he'd have been over the moon with that. To win that (and lead) 6-2 was a big frame."

Asked by Hendry how close he felt to his imperious best, Selby added: "Cueing-wise I think I'm there, I've just been doubting myself for a little while.

"But performing like that this week... I think I said to you guys, I'm trying to up the tempo, just see the shots a lot quicker and play the first shot I think of, rather than second-guessing yourself. It seems to be working so far.

"I told myself at 6-2, just stay positive; don't try and fall over the line, play to win rather than playing not to lose. I felt like I stayed on the attack, which is rare for me!"

On meeting Higgins, Selby said: "Looking forward to it, you know, I've got so much respect for John as a player. I watched a bit of that game yesterday, I thought he played phenomenal. Since he's won that tournament in China, he seems to have got that confidence back in himself again, and it's showed this week."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....