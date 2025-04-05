Mark Selby thrashes Ding Junhui 10-2 to reach Tour Championship final

In a week of one-sided wins, Selby has produced two of them now – 10-1 over Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals and then, on Saturday night, 10-2 over Ding.

Selby won three of the first four frames, three of the next four, then all of the following four to storm into the final with the minimum of fuss.

His victory was sealed with a classic Selby counter-attack, a fifth half-century to go with breaks of 103 and 104 earlier in the match.

Selby now advances to face Higgins, the pair having met in the final of the British Open earlier in the season when Selby ran out a convincing winner.

On this form a repeat is plainly possible, though Higgins has rediscovered the winning habit since then and got better as the game went on when he beat Barry Hawkins 10-7 on Friday.