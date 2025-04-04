Snooker results: John Higgins beats Barry Hawkins 10-7 in Tour Championship semi-finals

A match that had threatened to go the distance when the score was 4-4 at the end of the afternoon session turned into a near procession for Higgins in the evening, the veteran Scot dominating proceedings as Hawkins somewhat surprisingly struggled for his best form.

It was a disappointing end for Hawkins who had earlier in the week looked the best player on show in inflicting heavy defeats on Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump.

When Hawkins finished the afternoon with a total clearance of 140 to get back on level terms, few would have predicted a comfortable victory for Higgins, but the latter compiled breaks of 144 and 130 in a rare burst which saw him win four out of five frames to move 9-6 ahead.