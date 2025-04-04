Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Grand National IconGrand National
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
John Higgins in determined mood
John Higgins in determined mood

Snooker results: John Higgins beats Barry Hawkins 10-7 in Tour Championship semi-finals

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Fri April 04, 2025 · 1h ago

John Higgins booked his place in the 58th ranking event final of his career with a 10-7 victory over Barry Hawkins at the Tour Championship in Manchester.

A match that had threatened to go the distance when the score was 4-4 at the end of the afternoon session turned into a near procession for Higgins in the evening, the veteran Scot dominating proceedings as Hawkins somewhat surprisingly struggled for his best form.

It was a disappointing end for Hawkins who had earlier in the week looked the best player on show in inflicting heavy defeats on Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump.

When Hawkins finished the afternoon with a total clearance of 140 to get back on level terms, few would have predicted a comfortable victory for Higgins, but the latter compiled breaks of 144 and 130 in a rare burst which saw him win four out of five frames to move 9-6 ahead.

Hawkins did manage to keep his hopes alive by winning frame 16 courtesy of a run of 99, but Higgins wouldn't relent and signed off with another century, his third of the match, to set up a meeting with either Mark Selby or Ding Junhui in Sunday's final.

Higgins told ITV afterwards: "Barry was in control this afternoon. His white ball was a lot better than mine. I felt I was running out of position too many times.

"But tonight I felt as if I was getting the table right and I felt good out there. It's great.

"Into another final, I'm absolutely delighted."

Hawkins reflected: "A few loose shots here and there from me, but John capitalised and punished me heavily.

"He looked like he was in top form and I thought he played great there."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....