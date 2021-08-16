Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Judd Trump's highlights
Judd Trump in action

Judd Trump out of US Open after suffering second defeat on debut

By Sporting Life
21:21 · THU September 16, 2021

Judd Trump is out of the US Open Pool Championship after losing 11-10 to Jason Theron.

The world's top-ranked snooker player had made an eye-catching debut in professional pool on Monday, securing a whitewash win over a low-ranked opponent, but found the rise in grade too much against an experienced opponent.

Trump was ahead for much of the match but couldn't shake off Theron, who levelled from 10-9 down after Trump had left him a golden opportunity, and then won thanks to a brilliant snooker.

Defeat against Jason Shaw had put Trump in the losers' bracket in a competition which runs a double elimination format through the early rounds, meaning players exit only after suffering two defeats.

Though not a factor in that 11-1 hammering, he showed immense potential in taking Theron the distance, even potting with his first attempt at a jump shot.

When next we'll see him swap snooker for pool is unclear, Trump having taken advantage of a quiet start to the World Snooker Tour schedule. He's expected to defend his Northern Ireland Open title in October.

