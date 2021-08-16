Snooker star Judd Trump gets thrashed 11-1 at the US Open Pool Championship by Jayson Shaw

The world number two had won his opening three matches on his pool debut in Atlantic City by huge scorelines of 9-0, 9-2 and 11-5 but was no match for the 2017 champion Jayson Shaw, who hails from Scotland.

A fortuitous 4-9 combo gave Shaw the opening frame and from there he gave Trump few chances as he raced into a 9-0 lead before Trump finally got off the mark.