Snooker star Judd Trump gets thrashed 11-1 at the US Open Pool Championship by Jayson Shaw

Judd Trump got brought back down to earth at the US Open Pool Championship after being thrashed 11-1 - but he's not yet out of the tournament.
The world number two had won his opening three matches on his pool debut in Atlantic City by huge scorelines of 9-0, 9-2 and 11-5 but was no match for the 2017 champion Jayson Shaw, who hails from Scotland.
A fortuitous 4-9 combo gave Shaw the opening frame and from there he gave Trump few chances as he raced into a 9-0 lead before Trump finally got off the mark.
This tournament is double-elimination until the last 16 which means you have to lose twice before exiting the competition completely. He therefore faces South Africa's Jason Theron in the 'loser sixth round' and must win to keep his chances alive.
The event runs until September 18 and is televised by Sky Sports.