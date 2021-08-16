Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Judd Trump was thrashed at the US Open pool event
Judd Trump was thrashed at the US Open pool event

Snooker star Judd Trump gets thrashed 11-1 at the US Open Pool Championship by Jayson Shaw

By Sporting Life
13:04 · THU September 16, 2021

Judd Trump got brought back down to earth at the US Open Pool Championship after being thrashed 11-1 - but he's not yet out of the tournament.

The world number two had won his opening three matches on his pool debut in Atlantic City by huge scorelines of 9-0, 9-2 and 11-5 but was no match for the 2017 champion Jayson Shaw, who hails from Scotland.

A fortuitous 4-9 combo gave Shaw the opening frame and from there he gave Trump few chances as he raced into a 9-0 lead before Trump finally got off the mark.

This tournament is double-elimination until the last 16 which means you have to lose twice before exiting the competition completely. He therefore faces South Africa's Jason Theron in the 'loser sixth round' and must win to keep his chances alive.

The event runs until September 18 and is televised by Sky Sports.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....