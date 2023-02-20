Former champion Judd Trump is the headline act at this week's Duelbits Players Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the Players Championship TV : Every match will be shown live on ITV4

: Every match will be shown live on ITV4 Format : Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19

: Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19 2022 champion : Neil Robertson

: Neil Robertson Prize fund: Winner: £125,000; Runner-up: £50,000; Semi-final: £30,000; Quarter-final: £15,000; Last 16: £10,000; Highest break: £10,000; Total: £385,000 Players Championship draw in bracket order Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor

Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski

Ali Carter v Judd Trump

Robert Milkins v Tom Ford

Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong

Gary Wilson v Ding Junhui

Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy

Ryan Day v Chris Wakelin Players Championship daily schedule Will appear here