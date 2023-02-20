Sporting Life
Judd Trump
Duelbits Players Championship snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
09:34 · MON February 20, 2023

Former champion Judd Trump is the headline act at this week's Duelbits Players Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the Players Championship

  • TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
  • Format: Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19
  • 2022 champion: Neil Robertson
  • Prize fund: Winner: £125,000; Runner-up: £50,000; Semi-final: £30,000; Quarter-final: £15,000; Last 16: £10,000; Highest break: £10,000; Total: £385,000

Players Championship draw in bracket order

  • Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor
  • Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski
  • Ali Carter v Judd Trump
  • Robert Milkins v Tom Ford
  • Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong
  • Gary Wilson v Ding Junhui
  • Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
  • Ryan Day v Chris Wakelin

Players Championship daily schedule

  • Will appear here

