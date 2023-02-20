Duelbits Players Championship snooker: Draw, schedule, results, how to watch on TV
By Sporting Life
09:34 · MON February 20, 2023
Former champion Judd Trump is the headline act at this week's Duelbits Players Championship – we have the full draw, schedule and more.
How to watch the Players Championship
- TV: Every match will be shown live on ITV4
- Format: Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19
- 2022 champion: Neil Robertson
- Prize fund: Winner: £125,000; Runner-up: £50,000; Semi-final: £30,000; Quarter-final: £15,000; Last 16: £10,000; Highest break: £10,000; Total: £385,000
Players Championship draw in bracket order
- Mark Allen v Joe O'Connor
- Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski
- Ali Carter v Judd Trump
- Robert Milkins v Tom Ford
- Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong
- Gary Wilson v Ding Junhui
- Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
- Ryan Day v Chris Wakelin
Players Championship daily schedule