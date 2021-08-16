British Open: Judd Trump loses world number one status before Ali Carter hits 147

Judd Trump suffered an unhappy birthday by crashing out of the British Open and losing his world number one spot to Mark Selby, as Ali Carter later hit a 147.

Trump lost 3-2 to Elliot Slessor on his 32nd birthday and his failure to make the quarter-finals in Leicester cost him top spot in the world snooker rankings. “There’s nothing I can do,” Trump told ITV4 after his defeat in the round of 32 to world number 49 Slessor. “I’ve won enough tournaments to be world number one. There’s only so many tournaments you can win. I’ve won 11 in the last two years and I’m not number one, so hard lines.”

Trump continued his criticism of the tables at the Morningside Arena after managing a top break of only 33 against Slessor. He said: “It was a scrappy game. I couldn’t really get any rhythm going and it was tough in the end. I said it from the first game I struggled with the table. I thought it was very heavy from the start. “I’ve watched a lot of the games and they’ve been very scrappy. You’re just battling to get through to the quarter-finals, where it goes to the best of seven and a new cloth on the table. I think you’ll see the top players produce then.” Slessor compiled breaks of 40, 46 and 49 to secure a last-16 date with Ali Carter, who then hit a maximum break during their evening encounter.

It was the second 147 of the tournament after John Higgins also registered a perfect frame in his first-round victory over Alexander Ursenbacher. Three-time world champion Mark Williams eased through to the last 16 with a 3-0 victory over Liam Highfield to play China’s Zhang Jiankang next. David Gilbert, Gary Wilson, Lukas Kleckers and Stephen Maguire also enjoyed 3-0 wins. Ricky Walden set up a quarter-final date with Ross Muir by beating John Higgins 3-1, while Iranian Hossein Vafaei continued his fairy tale progress with a 3-2 victory over Jak Jones.