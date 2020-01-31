German Masters snooker: Neil Robertson and Judd Trump reach semi-finals in Berlin

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson
Another imperious display from Neil Robertson saw the Australian cruise into the semi-finals of the German Masters with a 5-0 rout of Elliot Slessor.

Robertson finds himself in the midst of a sparkling run of form, one that has now seen him win 36 of the last 39 frames he has contested and helped him lift the European Masters less than a week ago.

Having brushed aside Mitchell Mann earlier in the day, Robertson completed another whitewash with an even more impressive display that saw Slessor chained to his chair for much of the evening.

Robertson kicked off proceedings with a flawless run of 133 in frame one and when he added another century in the following frame, this time 101, it was already hard to see any way back for Slessor.

Further breaks of 94 and 73 quickly put Robertson within touching distance of victory and while the mid-session interval offered Slessor some respite, it would only prove to delay the inevitable as Robertson returned with a break of 53 to book his place in the last four.

Trump produces his own fireworks display

If Robertson is to be denied a second ranking title success in the space of a week, the man most likely to stop him is Judd Trump and the current world champion ensured a repeat of their Champion Of Champions final from earlier in the season is still on the cards following his 5-1 defeat of Michael Georgiou.

The former Shoot Out winner has found a welcome return to form this week but despite making a polished break of 112 in frame two, he was outgunned by Trump who has looked focused all week following a couple of quiet months since his victory at the Northern Ireland Open in November.

A break of 73 in the third frame, to go with the 81 he produced in frame one, saw Trump take the early initiative and when he claimed frame four moments later he was firmly in control of the match.

Just to ensure he wasn't outshone by Robertson's fireworks on the other table, Trump finished with a pair of centuries himself, breaks of 119 and 122 laying down his own title marker and suggesting he is in the mood to add to the three trophies he has claimed already this term.

Trump's semi-final opponent will be Graeme Dott after breaks of 68, 62, 76 and 121 helped the veteran beat Matthew Selt 5-2.

Shaun Murphy will face Robertson in Saturday's second semi-final after seeing off Zhao Xintong 5-3, a stunning break of 127 helping the 2015 runner-up close out the match in fine style.

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

