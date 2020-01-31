German Masters snooker: Neil Robertson and Judd Trump reach semi-finals in Berlin

Robertson finds himself in the midst of a sparkling run of form, one that has now seen him win 36 of the last 39 frames he has contested and helped him lift the European Masters less than a week ago.

Having brushed aside Mitchell Mann earlier in the day, Robertson completed another whitewash with an even more impressive display that saw Slessor chained to his chair for much of the evening.

Robertson kicked off proceedings with a flawless run of 133 in frame one and when he added another century in the following frame, this time 101, it was already hard to see any way back for Slessor.

Further breaks of 94 and 73 quickly put Robertson within touching distance of victory and while the mid-session interval offered Slessor some respite, it would only prove to delay the inevitable as Robertson returned with a break of 53 to book his place in the last four.

Trump produces his own fireworks display

If Robertson is to be denied a second ranking title success in the space of a week, the man most likely to stop him is Judd Trump and the current world champion ensured a repeat of their Champion Of Champions final from earlier in the season is still on the cards following his 5-1 defeat of Michael Georgiou.