Sun 26 January 2020 Results
- 11:00Prix Printemps Nation (prix Pro Patria) - Attele
- 11:30Prix Harley-davidson (camille Blaisot) - Monte
- 12:00Prix 20 Minutes (prix De Meadowlands) - Attele
- 13:15Prix Lalique (prix De Montreal) - Attele
- 13:50Prix Case Ih (prix Jacques Andrieu) - Monte
- 14:25Prix Rmc (prix Charles Tiercelin) - Attele
- 15:10Grand Prix D'amerique - Attele
- 15:50Prix Gras Savoye Willis Towers Watson - Attele
- 16:17Prix Lenotre (prix Helen Johansson) - Attele
- 16:47Px Fondation Pour La Recherche Medicale - Attele
- 17:17Prix Tidalium Pelo - Monte
- 17:00Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
- 17:35Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
- 18:07Race 3 - Claiming
- 18:39Race 4 - Claiming
- 19:11Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
- 19:56Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 20:27Race 7 - Claiming
- 20:58Race 8 - Starter Allowance
- 21:29Race 9 - Claiming
- 22:00Race 10 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 22:31Race 11 - Maiden Special Weight
- 19:20Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
- 19:50Race 2 - Allowance
- 20:20Race 3 - Allowance
- 20:50Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 21:20Race 5 - Stakes
- 21:55Race 6 - Stakes
- 22:40Race 7 - Stakes
- 23:20Race 8 - Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (Grade 3)
- 00:00Race 9 - John B. Connolly Turf Cup Stakes (Grade 3)
- 00:35Race 10 - Stakes
