Thu 23 January 2020 Results
- 14:30P & O Marinas Handicap - Turf
- 15:05Uae 1000 Guineas Sponsored By Mina Hamriya Listed Stakes - Dirt
- 15:40Dubai Dash Sponsored By Jafza Listed Handicap - Turf
- 16:15Al Bastakiya Trial Sponsored By Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal Conditions Stakes - Dirt
- 16:50Al Fahidi Fort Sponsored By Dp World UAE Region Group 2 Stakes - Turf
- 17:25Jebel Ali Port Handicap - Dirt
- 14:30
- 15:27Prix Parc Des Caps Et Marais D'opale - Attele
- 16:02Prix Parc De La Foret D'orient - Attele
- 16:37Prix Parc D'armorique - Attele
- 17:10Prix Parc Des Grands Causses - Attele
- 17:45Prix Parc De La Montagne De Reims - Attele
- 18:15Prix Parc De L'avesnois - Attele
- 18:45Prix Parc De La Chartreuse - Attele
- 19:15Prix Parc Livradois-forez - Attele
- 15:27
- 17:35Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
- 18:03Race 2 - Claiming
- 18:31Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
- 19:00Race 4 - Maiden Claiming
- 19:30Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 20:00Race 6 - Claiming
- 20:30Race 7 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 21:00Race 8 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 21:30Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming
- 22:00Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
- 17:35
