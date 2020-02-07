Next Race Off

Meetings

16:40 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Amateur Riders' Handicap (Class 6)
  • 0m 7f 14y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£2,683.002nd£832.003rd£416.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
Fieldsman23
811-8OR: 66D
T: A W CarrollJ: Miss S L Bowen (3)
2
Fly True10(ex 4)
711-1OR: 55CD
T: I FurtadoJ: Mr S Walker
3
Deconso168
411-0OR: 58D
T: C N KellettJ: 
4
Caribbean Spring24
710-11OR: 55C
T: G G MargarsonJ: Miss Rosie Margarson (5)
5
Letmestopyouthere72
610-10OR: 54D
T: Archie WatsonJ: Miss B Hampson
6
The Eagle's Nest10(ex 5)
610-10OR: 49C
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
7
Falcao14
810-9OR: 53BFC
T: J ButlerJ: Mr M S Johnson (5)
8
Pearl Spectre9
910-9OR: 53CD
T: P S McEnteeJ: Miss Katie Webb (7)
9
The Retriever26
510-4OR: 48
T: Micky HammondJ: 
10
Three C's114
610-4OR: 48D
T: George BougheyJ: Miss A Peck (5)
11
Sea Shack26
610-2OR: 46D
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Mr Sam Feilden (7)
12
Reshaan15
510-1OR: 45
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
13
Bawtry Lady94
410-1OR: 45
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
14
Baile Ghilibert23
810-1OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: Mr Connor Mains (7)
Last Year's Winner

Betting

Forecast

Baile Ghilibert (N/A), Sea Shack (N/A), Three C's (N/A), Pearl Spectre (N/A), Falcao (N/A), Letmestopyouthere (N/A), Caribbean Spring (N/A), Fly True (N/A), Fieldsman (N/A), The Retriever (N/A), The Eagle's Nest (N/A), Reshaan (N/A), Deconso (N/A), Bawtry Lady (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

