Next Race Off

Meetings
16:40 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Amateur Riders' Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 7f 14y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£2,683.002nd£832.003rd£416.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
811-8OR: 66D
2
Fly True10(ex 4)
711-1OR: 55CD
3
Deconso168
411-0OR: 58D
4
710-11OR: 55C
5
610-10OR: 54D
6
The Eagle's Nest10(ex 5)
610-10OR: 49C
7
Falcao14
810-9OR: 53BFC
8
910-9OR: 53CD
9
510-4OR: 48
10
Three C's114
610-4OR: 48D
11
610-2OR: 46D
12
Reshaan15
510-1OR: 45
13
410-1OR: 45
14
810-1OR: 45
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Baile Ghilibert (N/A), Sea Shack (N/A), Three C's (N/A), Pearl Spectre (N/A), Falcao (N/A), Letmestopyouthere (N/A), Caribbean Spring (N/A), Fly True (N/A), Fieldsman (N/A), The Retriever (N/A), The Eagle's Nest (N/A), Reshaan (N/A), Deconso (N/A), Bawtry Lady (N/A)
