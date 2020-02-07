Next Race Off

Meetings
15:40 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Class 5)
- 0m 6f 16y,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
69-7OR: 75D
2
49-7OR: 75
3
Sandridge Lad10(ex 5)
49-7OR: 70CD
4
Venture13
49-5OR: 73D
5
49-4OR: 72CD
6
Top Boy30
109-1OR: 69D
7
59-0OR: 68BFC
8
48-3OR: 57
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Global Melody (N/A), Al Suil Eile (N/A), Sandridge Lad (N/A), Six Strings (N/A), Venture (N/A), Top Boy (N/A), Irene May (N/A), Grayboy (N/A)
