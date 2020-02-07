Next Race Off

Meetings

15:40 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020

  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Class 5)
  • 0m 6f 16y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
Six Strings8
69-7OR: 75D
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Irene May9
49-7OR: 75
T: S KirkJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Sandridge Lad10(ex 5)
49-7OR: 70CD
T: J RyanJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
4
Venture13
49-5OR: 73D
T: Tom WardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Al Suil Eile8
49-4OR: 72CD
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race
6
Top Boy30
109-1OR: 69D
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Global Melody10
59-0OR: 68BFC
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee (7)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Grayboy8
48-3OR: 57
T: D H BrownJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Global Melody (N/A), Al Suil Eile (N/A), Sandridge Lad (N/A), Six Strings (N/A), Venture (N/A), Top Boy (N/A), Irene May (N/A), Grayboy (N/A)

