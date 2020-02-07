Meetings

15:05 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Maiden Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 13y,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mister Dependable19
49-7OR: 65
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Straitouttacompton25
49-5OR: 63
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race
3
Noble Account159
49-5OR: 63
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Charlie Bennett
Last RunWatch last race
4
Cheeky Rascal13
59-2OR: 60
T: Tom WardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Elhafei18
59-2OR: 60
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
6
Fox Shinji26
49-1OR: 59
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Thunderoad13
49-0OR: 58
T: A W CarrollJ: S W Kelly
Last RunWatch last race
8
Beautiful Artist281
58-11OR: 55
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill
Last RunWatch last race
9
Misty14
48-10OR: 54
T: R M BeckettJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race
10
Jailbreak57
48-1OR: 45
T: C AllenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Bawtry Lady94
48-1OR: 45
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Noble Account (N/A), Misty (N/A), Beautiful Artist (N/A), Thunderoad (N/A), Elhafei (N/A), Cheeky Rascal (N/A), Straitouttacompton (N/A), Mister Dependable (N/A), Jailbreak (N/A), Fox Shinji (N/A), Bawtry Lady (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
10/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
12/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
12/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex