Next Race Off

Meetings
15:05 Southwell Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Maiden Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 13y,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
49-7OR: 65
2
49-5OR: 63
3
49-5OR: 63
4
59-2OR: 60
5
Elhafei18
59-2OR: 60
6
49-1OR: 59
7
49-0OR: 58
8
58-11OR: 55
9
Misty14
48-10OR: 54
10
48-1OR: 45
11
48-1OR: 45
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Noble Account (N/A), Misty (N/A), Beautiful Artist (N/A), Thunderoad (N/A), Elhafei (N/A), Cheeky Rascal (N/A), Straitouttacompton (N/A), Mister Dependable (N/A), Jailbreak (N/A), Fox Shinji (N/A), Bawtry Lady (N/A)
