Next Race Off

15:50 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

  • tote.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 145y,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Stonific18
712-0OR: 112
T: D O'MearaJ: T Scudamore
Last RunWatch last race
2
Finula16
811-13OR: 111
T: J G O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Carry On21
511-13OR: 111CD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Jacke Is Back23
511-12OR: 110
T: Grace HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Prince Khurram93
1011-11OR: 109CD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Oscar Nomination251
811-11OR: 109
T: G HanmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Christopher Robin20
511-11OR: 109
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Mannochmore36
511-10OR: 108
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Nefyn Point29
611-9OR: 107BFD
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes
Last RunWatch last race
10
Seymour Sox35
611-8OR: 106
T: A RalphJ: L Treadwell
Last RunWatch last race
11
Perfect City54
511-7OR: 105
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Oscars Leader22
711-7OR: 105BF
T: Jennie CandlishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Karannelle77
511-7OR: 105
T: D A ReesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Nefyn Bay74
1111-6OR: 104D
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
The Herds Garden43
1111-6OR: 104
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Lake Shore Drive565
811-5OR: 103D
T: J FarrellyJ: Luca Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
17
Sabbathical9(ex 7)
511-5OR: 96
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Zenafire172
1111-3OR: 101CD
T: Sarah HollinsheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Out On The Tear13
611-3OR: 101
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Charlie Price (5)
Last RunWatch last race
20
Little Stevie14
811-2OR: 100D
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Kapga De Lily422
710-13OR: 97BF
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Flying Garry8
510-12OR: 96
T: D A ReesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Fair To Dream22
710-11OR: 95
T: S-J DaviesJ: Lee Edwards
Last RunWatch last race
24
Easkey Lad27
510-11OR: 95
T: D BurchellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Stonific (N/A), Seymour Sox (N/A), Out On The Tear (N/A), Nefyn Point (N/A), Lake Shore Drive (N/A), Fair To Dream (N/A), The Herds Garden (N/A), Perfect City (N/A), Oscars Leader (N/A), Oscar Nomination (N/A), Zenafire (N/A), Sabbathical (N/A), Prince Khurram (N/A), Nefyn Bay (N/A), Mannochmore (N/A), Little Stevie (N/A), Karannelle (N/A), Kapga De Lily (N/A), Jacke Is Back (N/A), Flying Garry (N/A), Finula (N/A), Easkey Lad (N/A), Christopher Robin (N/A), Carry On (N/A)

