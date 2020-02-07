Next Race Off

15:50 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020
- tote.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 145y,
- 24 Runners
- Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Stonific (N/A), Seymour Sox (N/A), Out On The Tear (N/A), Nefyn Point (N/A), Lake Shore Drive (N/A), Fair To Dream (N/A), The Herds Garden (N/A), Perfect City (N/A), Oscars Leader (N/A), Oscar Nomination (N/A), Zenafire (N/A), Sabbathical (N/A), Prince Khurram (N/A), Nefyn Bay (N/A), Mannochmore (N/A), Little Stevie (N/A), Karannelle (N/A), Kapga De Lily (N/A), Jacke Is Back (N/A), Flying Garry (N/A), Finula (N/A), Easkey Lad (N/A), Christopher Robin (N/A), Carry On (N/A)
