Next Race Off

Meetings

15:15 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • tote's Back Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 7f 7y,
  • 26 Runners
  • Winner£6,238.002nd£1,832.003rd£916.004th£458.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Minella Trump16
611-8OR: 126BF
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
The Cashel Man41
811-8OR: 147
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Valtor20
1111-8OR: 140D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Hold That Taught64
511-4OR: BF
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Oscar Asche22
611-4OR: 118
T: Miss R CurtisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Terrierman16
611-4OR: 121
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Accordingtogino38
710-12OR: 121BF
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Battlefield32
810-12OR:
T: J GroucottJ: L Treadwell
Last RunWatch last race
9
Bobby Bow96
610-12OR:
T: J FarrellyJ: Luca Morgan (7)
10
Brinkley83
510-12OR:
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Downton Fox50
1210-12OR:
T: J L NeedhamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Emphatic Qualm49
510-12OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Enchancia41
610-12OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Frisson Collonges50
510-12OR: 119
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Hawk's Well70
610-12OR:
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Huntsmans Jog26
610-12OR: 114
T: D E CantillonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
O'Hanrahan Bridge28
810-12OR: 115
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
One For The Team27
610-12OR: 130
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Chester Williams (5)
Last RunWatch last race
19
Sending Love1091
710-12OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
20
Some Detail21
610-12OR: 122
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Thunderstruck37
610-12OR: 124
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Tip Top Cat38
510-12OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Upton Road75
610-12OR:
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
24
Word Has It37
610-12OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Whatsdastory18
710-11OR: 118
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Seaside Girl64
610-5OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

