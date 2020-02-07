15:15 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020
- tote's Back Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
- 2m 7f 7y,
- 26 Runners
- Winner£6,238.002nd£1,832.003rd£916.004th£458.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Battlefield (N/A), Valtor (N/A), Terrierman (N/A), One For The Team (N/A), Huntsmans Jog (N/A), Bobby Bow (N/A), Word Has It (N/A), Whatsdastory (N/A), Upton Road (N/A), Tip Top Cat (N/A), Thunderstruck (N/A), The Cashel Man (N/A), Some Detail (N/A), Sending Love (N/A), Seaside Girl (N/A), Oscar Asche (N/A), O'Hanrahan Bridge (N/A), Minella Trump (N/A), Hold That Taught (N/A), Hawk's Well (N/A), Frisson Collonges (N/A), Enchancia (N/A), Emphatic Qualm (N/A), Downton Fox (N/A), Brinkley (N/A), Accordingtogino (N/A)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.