Next Race Off

14:10 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

  • Proactive Personnel Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 5f 142y,
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Sheneededtherun42
1011-12OR: 120
T: Sam AllwoodJ: C J Todd (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Book of Gold34
811-7OR: 115
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Angels Antics56
711-4OR: 112
T: S DrinkwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Boric10
1211-4OR: 112
T: S WaughJ: Callum Bewley
Last RunWatch last race
5
Big Difference30
711-2OR: 110
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Clondaw Bisto11
910-13OR: 107
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Benechenko28
810-13OR: 107
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
High Counsel16
1110-13OR: 107
T: G HanmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Misfits40
910-13OR: 107
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Alberto's Dream21
1110-12OR: 106
T: Katy PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Kings Eclipse26
1010-12OR: 106
T: A WilsonJ: R D Day
Last RunWatch last race
12
Steel Native8
910-4OR: 98C
T: D A ReesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Cruising Bye38
149-10OR: 90C
T: P BowenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Sigurd15
89-8OR: 88
T: Miss J E FosterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Rollerball Rocco15
89-0OR: 80
T: C T PogsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

