Meetings
14:10 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Proactive Personnel Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 3m 5f 142y,
- 15 Runners
- Winner£4,614.002nd£1,355.003rd£677.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
1011-12OR: 120
2
811-7OR: 115
3
711-4OR: 112
4
Boric10
1211-4OR: 112
5
711-2OR: 110
6
910-13OR: 107
7
810-13OR: 107
8
1110-13OR: 107
9
Misfits40
910-13OR: 107
10
1110-12OR: 106
11
1010-12OR: 106
12
910-4OR: 98C
13
149-10OR: 90C
14
Sigurd15
89-8OR: 88
15
89-0OR: 80
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sheneededtherun (N/A), Kings Eclipse (N/A), High Counsel (N/A), Boric (N/A), Steel Native (N/A), Sigurd (N/A), Rollerball Rocco (N/A), Misfits (N/A), Cruising Bye (N/A), Clondaw Bisto (N/A), Book of Gold (N/A), Big Difference (N/A), Benechenko (N/A), Angels Antics (N/A), Alberto's Dream (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:25 Laurel Park
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed