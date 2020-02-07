Next Race Off

Meetings

13:40 Bangor-on-Dee Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • tote Placepot First Bet Of The Day EBF Mares' Novices' Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f 72y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£5,718.002nd£1,679.003rd£840.004th£420.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Annie Mc27
611-10OR: 142D
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Midnight Tune20
911-10OR: 133D
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
If You Say Run43
811-4OR: 137BFD
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Isle Of Destiny19
711-4OR: 119D
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Chilli Filli57
710-12OR: 135C
T: H D DalyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Leverock Lass10
710-12OR: 96D
T: T ReedJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Monbeg Zena418
810-12OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
She'sasupermack10
710-12OR: 116D
T: I JardineJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Tinctoria55
1010-12OR: 64D
T: Lady S BrookeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tinctoria (N/A), She'sasupermack (N/A), Monbeg Zena (N/A), Midnight Tune (N/A), Leverock Lass (N/A), Isle Of Destiny (N/A), If You Say Run (N/A), Chilli Filli (N/A), Annie Mc (N/A)

