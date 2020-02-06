Next Race Off

Meetings

16:25 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

  • Munster Flat Race
  • 2m,
  • 23 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Clonakilty Bay72
612-0OR:
T: T E HydeJ: 
2
Eye Van27
612-0OR:
T: M A GunnJ: 
3
Stowaway John23
612-0OR:
T: R O'NeillJ: 
4
Tom Dillinger77
612-0OR:
T: J M BurkeJ: 
5
Ugo Du Misselot42
612-0OR:
T: T E HydeJ: 
6
Wishful Thinking
712-0OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: 
7
Ajero
511-13OR:
T: T MullinsJ: 
8
Attitash
511-13OR:
T: S J TreacyJ: 
9
Barbary Master
511-13OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
10
Centurion Steel284
511-13OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: 
11
Fais Ton Chemin36
511-13OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
12
Favori De Champdou36
511-13OR:
T: G ElliottJ: 
13
Ferny Hollow40
511-13OR: BF
T: W P MullinsJ: 
14
Frontal Assault27
511-13OR:
T: G ElliottJ: 
15
Great Eagle Wood
511-13OR:
T: P J FlynnJ: 
16
Pottlerath42
511-13OR:
T: P A FahyJ: 
17
Run For Oscar39
511-13OR:
T: C ByrnesJ: 
18
Song Of Earth41
511-13OR:
T: Ms M MullinsJ: 
19
Lorvon Pearl637
711-7OR: BF
T: W P MullinsJ: 
20
Rhyme'n Rhythm114
611-7OR: BF
T: W P MullinsJ: 
21
Dubhaille
511-6OR:
T: Miss H McLoughlinJ: 
22
Jeremys Jewel37
511-6OR:
T: P NolanJ: 
23
Lady Lingo26
511-6OR:
T: Joseph HennessyJ: 
Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sempo11-13
T: J P O'BrienJ: Mr D O'Connor

Betting

Forecast

Lady Lingo (N/A), Jeremys Jewel (N/A), Dubhaille (N/A), Rhyme'n Rhythm (N/A), Lorvon Pearl (N/A), Song Of Earth (N/A), Run For Oscar (N/A), Pottlerath (N/A), Great Eagle Wood (N/A), Frontal Assault (N/A), Ferny Hollow (N/A), Favori De Champdou (N/A), Fais Ton Chemin (N/A), Centurion Steel (N/A), Barbary Master (N/A), Attitash (N/A), Ajero (N/A), Wishful Thinking (N/A), Ugo Du Misselot (N/A), Tom Dillinger (N/A), Stowaway John (N/A), Eye Van (N/A), Clonakilty Bay (N/A)

