Next Race Off

15:55 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

  • Killinan Handicap Hurdle (80-95)
  • 2m 6f 112y,
  • 40 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Capture The Action14
711-12OR: 95
T: J J ManganJ: 
2
Exciting Oscar19
711-12OR: 95
T: D AhernJ: 
3
Ballinlina Boy20
711-11OR: 94
T: R K WatsonJ: 
4
Captain Jimmy33
711-11OR: 94
T: P G KellyJ: 
5
Schedar19
511-10OR: 95
T: M J McDonaghJ: 
6
Cousin Pascal7
811-9OR: 92
T: Daniel G MurphyJ: 
7
Lord Lariat12
511-8OR: 93
T: K ThorntonJ: 
8
Cahirdown Boy39
511-7OR: 92
T: E McNamaraJ: 
9
Beeper's Ruby70
811-6OR: 89
T: D A McLoughlinJ: 
10
Breezy Bell22
511-6OR: 91
T: E CawleyJ: 
11
Campo Viego7
611-5OR: 88
T: James DulleaJ: 
12
Flash28
511-5OR: 90
T: Miss E DoyleJ: 
13
Ballea Fox27
711-4OR: 87
T: S SpillaneJ: 
14
Clonguile Way25
711-4OR: 87
T: W J O'DohertyJ: 
15
Johnny Little Legs22
511-4OR: 89
T: S O O'BrienJ: 
16
Krickett28
711-4OR: 87
T: W J AustinJ: 
17
Plentiful12
511-4OR: 89
T: E DoyleJ: 
18
Corus Girl32
911-2OR: 85
T: W J McLernonJ: 
19
Hide Out19
511-2OR: 87
T: P J RothwellJ: 
20
More Music36
611-2OR: 85
T: S J TreacyJ: 
21
My Newbrook Rose28
711-2OR: 85
T: A MurrayJ: 
22
Stolen Moment28
711-2OR: 85
T: S AherneJ: 
23
Tuscansunset7
511-2OR: 87
T: A LeahyJ: 
24
Calibrator12
511-1OR: 86
T: E GriffinJ: 
25
Justice Jim19
911-1OR: 84
T: Michael G ClearyJ: 
26
Our Majella7
611-1OR: 84
T: G AhernJ: 
27
Lizavoura33
911-0OR: 83
T: B O'KeeffeJ: 
28
Memory Of Youth23
611-0OR: 83
T: Mrs D FosterJ: 
29
Raveloe27
811-0OR: 83
T: P A FahyJ: 
30
Currig's Girl7
810-13OR: 82
T: D LeahyJ: 
31
Dressednblack28
710-13OR: 82
T: T DoyleJ: 
32
West Of Milan54
910-13OR: 82
T: P ByrneJ: 
33
Baby Sioux36
510-12OR: 83
T: E SheehyJ: 
34
Knockanora Lady37
610-12OR: 81BF
T: S CurlingJ: 
35
Ask Dee198
810-11OR: 80
T: P W FlynnJ: 
36
Farranreigh7
610-11OR: 80
T: J P RyanJ: 
37
Hughies Bay37
1010-11OR: 80
T: Daniel HowardJ: 
38
I Will Walk86
710-11OR: 80
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: 
39
Megara27
810-11OR: 80
T: P J RothwellJ: 
40
Sabichi28
710-11OR: 80
T: P A FahyJ: 
Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cher Why Not11-4
T: T DoyleJ: R P Treacy

Betting

Forecast

Sabichi (N/A), Megara (N/A), I Will Walk (N/A), Hughies Bay (N/A), Farranreigh (N/A), Ask Dee (N/A), Knockanora Lady (N/A), Baby Sioux (N/A), West Of Milan (N/A), Dressednblack (N/A), Currig's Girl (N/A), Raveloe (N/A), Memory Of Youth (N/A), Lizavoura (N/A), Our Majella (N/A), Justice Jim (N/A), Calibrator (N/A), Tuscansunset (N/A), Stolen Moment (N/A), My Newbrook Rose (N/A), More Music (N/A), Hide Out (N/A), Corus Girl (N/A), Plentiful (N/A), Krickett (N/A), Johnny Little Legs (N/A), Clonguile Way (N/A), Ballea Fox (N/A), Flash (N/A), Campo Viego (N/A), Breezy Bell (N/A), Beeper's Ruby (N/A), Cahirdown Boy (N/A), Lord Lariat (N/A), Cousin Pascal (N/A), Schedar (N/A), Captain Jimmy (N/A), Ballinlina Boy (N/A), Exciting Oscar (N/A), Capture The Action (N/A)

