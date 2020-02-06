Next Race Off

15:55 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020
- Killinan Handicap Hurdle (80-95)
- 2m 6f 112y,
- 40 Runners
- Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cher Why Not
|11-4
|T: T DoyleJ: R P Treacy
Betting
Forecast
Sabichi (N/A), Megara (N/A), I Will Walk (N/A), Hughies Bay (N/A), Farranreigh (N/A), Ask Dee (N/A), Knockanora Lady (N/A), Baby Sioux (N/A), West Of Milan (N/A), Dressednblack (N/A), Currig's Girl (N/A), Raveloe (N/A), Memory Of Youth (N/A), Lizavoura (N/A), Our Majella (N/A), Justice Jim (N/A), Calibrator (N/A), Tuscansunset (N/A), Stolen Moment (N/A), My Newbrook Rose (N/A), More Music (N/A), Hide Out (N/A), Corus Girl (N/A), Plentiful (N/A), Krickett (N/A), Johnny Little Legs (N/A), Clonguile Way (N/A), Ballea Fox (N/A), Flash (N/A), Campo Viego (N/A), Breezy Bell (N/A), Beeper's Ruby (N/A), Cahirdown Boy (N/A), Lord Lariat (N/A), Cousin Pascal (N/A), Schedar (N/A), Captain Jimmy (N/A), Ballinlina Boy (N/A), Exciting Oscar (N/A), Capture The Action (N/A)
