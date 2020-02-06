Next Race Off

Meetings

15:20 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Holycross Maiden Hurdle
  • 2m 6f 112y,
  • 41 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Alighted42
711-12OR:
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Francin39
711-12OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Golden Spread33
711-12OR: C
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Minella Encore33
811-12OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Osmotic54
711-12OR:
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Pencilfulloflead32
611-12OR: BF
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Sempo39
611-12OR: C
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Vent D'Automne334
811-12OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Axiomatic42
611-4OR:
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Ballyadam Destiny25
611-4OR:
T: T O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Born In Galway11
711-4OR:
T: K PurcellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Cepalo Delafayette676
811-4OR:
T: G P CromwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Delaney's Cross12
811-4OR:
T: S J MahonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Feathered Gold23
711-4OR:
T: P CorkeryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Hardcore11
611-4OR:
T: Shane NolanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Heroes Of Renown39
611-4OR:
T: J MotherwayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Hotel Du Nord86
711-4OR: 123
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Memory Tree40
611-4OR:
T: Paul PowerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Oscar Montel42
611-4OR:
T: E McNamaraJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Our Marvmichael39
711-4OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Thunderosa23
811-4OR:
T: D A McLoughlinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Western Fancy36
611-4OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Silk Worm40
511-3OR:
T: Miss E DoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Cala Di Volpe22
511-2OR:
T: R K WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Face The Odds97
511-2OR:
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Friary Rock22
511-2OR: 118
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Fun Light40
511-2OR:
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Gabbys Cross41
511-2OR:
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
29
Lucky One451
511-2OR:
T: W P MullinsJ: 
30
Mr Lombardi27
511-2OR:
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
Presenting Cody22
511-2OR:
T: K PurcellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
32
Runadrum42
511-2OR:
T: R K WatsonJ: 
33
Vaucelet23
511-2OR:
T: Miss E DoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Cornhill Lass37
610-11OR:
T: T MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
35
Queen Of Fame285
610-11OR:
T: Daniel G MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
36
Rapid Response32
610-11OR: 114
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
37
Robin Des Sivola239
610-11OR:
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
38
Royal Mahler7
610-11OR:
T: D P DunneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
39
Backonthehill36
510-9OR:
T: E SheehyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
40
Fresh Appeal7
510-9OR:
T: Ms M DugganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
41
Jimli32
510-9OR:
T: R K WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Bootlegger11-4
T: E J O'GradyJ: P Townend

Jimli (N/A), Fresh Appeal (N/A), Backonthehill (N/A), Royal Mahler (N/A), Robin Des Sivola (N/A), Rapid Response (N/A), Queen Of Fame (N/A), Cornhill Lass (N/A), Vaucelet (N/A), Runadrum (N/A), Presenting Cody (N/A), Mr Lombardi (N/A), Lucky One (N/A), Gabbys Cross (N/A), Fun Light (N/A), Friary Rock (N/A), Face The Odds (N/A), Cala Di Volpe (N/A), Silk Worm (N/A), Western Fancy (N/A), Thunderosa (N/A), Our Marvmichael (N/A), Oscar Montel (N/A), Memory Tree (N/A), Hotel Du Nord (N/A), Heroes Of Renown (N/A), Hardcore (N/A), Feathered Gold (N/A), Delaney's Cross (N/A), Cepalo Delafayette (N/A), Born In Galway (N/A), Ballyadam Destiny (N/A), Axiomatic (N/A), Vent D'Automne (N/A), Sempo (N/A), Pencilfulloflead (N/A), Osmotic (N/A), Minella Encore (N/A), Golden Spread (N/A), Francin (N/A), Alighted (N/A)

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
