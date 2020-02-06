Next Race Off

Meetings
14:45 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Horse & Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle
- 2m 4f,
- 11 Runners
- Winner€10,801.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€900.005th€540.006th€360.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
511-8OR: 135
2
511-7OR: 134
3
Entoucas42
611-6OR: 131BF
4
511-5OR: D
5
511-5OR: 132CD
6
511-3OR: BF
7
511-1OR: C
8
611-0OR: 124BF
9
611-0OR: 120
10
611-0OR: 122D
11
510-12OR: 123
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Moratorium
|11-1
|T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy
Betting
Forecast
The Little Yank (N/A), Shanwalla (N/A), Foxy Jacks (N/A), Cavalry Master (N/A), French Dynamite (N/A), Belfast Banter (N/A), The Bosses Oscar (N/A), Sixshooter (N/A), Entoucas (N/A), Front View (N/A), Anything Will Do (N/A)
