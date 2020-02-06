Next Race Off

Meetings

14:45 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

  • Horse & Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle
  • 2m 4f,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€10,801.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€900.005th€540.006th€360.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Anything Will Do25
511-8OR: 135
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Front View81
511-7OR: 134
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Entoucas42
611-6OR: 131BF
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Sixshooter53
511-5OR: D
T: N MeadeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
The Bosses Oscar40
511-5OR: 132CD
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Belfast Banter9
511-3OR: BF
T: Peter FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
French Dynamite32
511-1OR: C
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Cavalry Master39
611-0OR: 124BF
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Foxy Jacks11
611-0OR: 120
T: M F MorrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Shanwalla13
611-0OR: 122D
T: P J GilliganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
The Little Yank25
510-12OR: 123
T: J P RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Moratorium11-1
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

The Little Yank (N/A), Shanwalla (N/A), Foxy Jacks (N/A), Cavalry Master (N/A), French Dynamite (N/A), Belfast Banter (N/A), The Bosses Oscar (N/A), Sixshooter (N/A), Entoucas (N/A), Front View (N/A), Anything Will Do (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

