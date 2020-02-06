Next Race Off

Meetings
19:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 4)
- 0m 6f,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
1
79-9OR: 82CD
2
99-9OR: 82D
3
59-7OR: 80D
4
69-4OR: 77D
5
Dandys Gold118
69-3OR: 76D
6
69-2OR: 75D
7
Atletico19
89-0OR: 73CD
8
Epeius20
78-13OR: 72CD
9
Airwaves183
48-11OR: 70D
10
68-9OR: 68CD
11
58-7OR: 66
12
98-7OR: 66CD
Betting
Forecast
Jan Van Hoof (N/A), Calin's Lad (N/A), Kamra (N/A), Double Up (N/A), Oriental Lilly (N/A), National Anthem (N/A), Epeius (N/A), Dandys Gold (N/A), Barrington (N/A), Atletico (N/A), Athollblair Boy (N/A), Airwaves (N/A)
