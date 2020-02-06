Next Race Off

Meetings

19:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020

  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 4)
  • 0m 6f,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Athollblair Boy14
79-9OR: 82CD
T: N TinklerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Double Up29
99-9OR: 82D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: P J McDonald
Last RunWatch last race
3
National Anthem14
59-7OR: 80D
T: D H BrownJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Kamra8
69-4OR: 77D
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
5
Dandys Gold118
69-3OR: 76D
T: Roger FellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Barrington5
69-2OR: 75D
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Atletico19
89-0OR: 73CD
T: P D EvansJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Epeius20
78-13OR: 72CD
T: B HaslamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Airwaves183
48-11OR: 70D
T: P T MidgleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Oriental Lilly6
68-9OR: 68CD
T: J S GoldieJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Calin's Lad48
58-7OR: 66
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Last RunWatch last race
12
Jan Van Hoof14
98-7OR: 66CD
T: M HerringtonJ: Barry McHugh
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Jan Van Hoof (N/A), Calin's Lad (N/A), Kamra (N/A), Double Up (N/A), Oriental Lilly (N/A), National Anthem (N/A), Epeius (N/A), Dandys Gold (N/A), Barrington (N/A), Atletico (N/A), Athollblair Boy (N/A), Airwaves (N/A)

