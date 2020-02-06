Next Race Off

Meetings

18:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 0m 6f,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
Arthur Shelby89
410-0OR:
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bob Beach21
410-0OR:
T: T D BarronJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Deputy Star21
410-0OR:
T: B HaslamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Prophecy21
410-0OR:
T: N TinklerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Lion Tower22
39-6OR: D
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning
Last RunWatch last race
6
Youneverletmedown16
39-1OR: C
T: K DalgleishJ: J Fanning
Last RunWatch last race
7
Lexington Storm
38-13OR:
T: R HannonJ: 
8
Mount Mogan27
38-13OR: BF
T: Ed WalkerJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
9
Never Dark20
38-13OR: BF
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Barbelo14
38-8OR: 67
T: Richard SpencerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Cock A Hoop20
38-8OR:
T: B HaslamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Fuchsia57
38-8OR:
T: J R FanshaweJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Lily Like12
38-8OR:
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Mukhadram Way
38-8OR:
T: Phillip MakinJ: P Hanagan
15
My Sister Jo
38-8OR:
T: R A FaheyJ: 
16
Plusdargent
38-8OR:
T: B HaslamJ: 
17
Say It Simple150
38-8OR:
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Clareyblue28
30-0OR: 86C
T: M MeadeJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Clareyblue (N/A), Mukhadram Way (N/A), Lily Like (N/A), Fuchsia (N/A), Cock A Hoop (N/A), Barbelo (N/A), Never Dark (N/A), Mount Mogan (N/A), Lexington Storm (N/A), Youneverletmedown (N/A), Lion Tower (N/A), Say It Simple (N/A), Prophecy (N/A), Plusdargent (N/A), My Sister Jo (N/A), Deputy Star (N/A), Bob Beach (N/A), Arthur Shelby (N/A)

