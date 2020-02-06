Next Race Off

Meetings
18:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 0m 6f,
- 18 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
410-0OR:
2
410-0OR:
3
410-0OR:
4
Prophecy21
410-0OR:
5
39-6OR: D
6
39-1OR: C
7
38-13OR:
8
38-13OR: BF
9
38-13OR: BF
10
Barbelo14
38-8OR: 67
11
38-8OR:
12
Fuchsia57
38-8OR:
13
38-8OR:
14
38-8OR:
15
38-8OR:
16
38-8OR:
17
38-8OR:
18
30-0OR: 86C
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Clareyblue (N/A), Mukhadram Way (N/A), Lily Like (N/A), Fuchsia (N/A), Cock A Hoop (N/A), Barbelo (N/A), Never Dark (N/A), Mount Mogan (N/A), Lexington Storm (N/A), Youneverletmedown (N/A), Lion Tower (N/A), Say It Simple (N/A), Prophecy (N/A), Plusdargent (N/A), My Sister Jo (N/A), Deputy Star (N/A), Bob Beach (N/A), Arthur Shelby (N/A)
