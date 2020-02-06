Meetings
17:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 5y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
69-12OR: 72CD
2
69-11OR: 71CD
3
49-10OR: 70D
4
99-8OR: 68C
5
49-8OR: 68C
6
49-8OR: 68BFCD
7
Channel Packet6(ex 5)
69-8OR: 63CD
8
59-4OR: 64D
9
Tanqeeb18
49-3OR: 63
10
59-3OR: 63CD
11
79-3OR: 63
12
49-2OR: 62
13
68-13OR: 59CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Betty Grable (N/A), Ballet Red (N/A), Street Poet (N/A), Proceeding (N/A), Tanqeeb (N/A), Double Martini (N/A), Dutch Pursuit (N/A), One To Go (N/A), Lady Alavesa (N/A), Glory of Paris (N/A), Channel Packet (N/A), Champagne Rules (N/A), Ascot Week (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:25 Laurel Park
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed