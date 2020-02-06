Next Race Off

Meetings

17:00 Newcastle Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 5y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Ascot Week50
69-12OR: 72CD
T: J J QuinnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Glory of Paris10
69-11OR: 71CD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
One To Go19
49-10OR: 70D
T: Archie WatsonJ: Kate Leahy (7)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Champagne Rules16
99-8OR: 68C
T: Mrs S A WattJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Dutch Pursuit50
49-8OR: 68C
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Russell Harris (7)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Double Martini20
49-8OR: 68BFCD
T: Roger FellJ: Paula Muir (3)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Channel Packet6(ex 5)
69-8OR: 63CD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Lady Alavesa17
59-4OR: 64D
T: M HerringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Tanqeeb18
49-3OR: 63
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Proceeding14
59-3OR: 63CD
T: Miss Tracy WaggottJ: Andrew Breslin (3)
Last RunWatch last race
11
Street Poet17
79-3OR: 63
T: M HerringtonJ: Harrison Shaw
Last RunWatch last race
12
Ballet Red6
49-2OR: 62
T: T J FitzGeraldJ: Mark Crehan (5)
Last RunWatch last race
13
Betty Grable6
68-13OR: 59CD
T: W StoreyJ: Rhona Pindar (5)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Betty Grable (N/A), Ballet Red (N/A), Street Poet (N/A), Proceeding (N/A), Tanqeeb (N/A), Double Martini (N/A), Dutch Pursuit (N/A), One To Go (N/A), Lady Alavesa (N/A), Glory of Paris (N/A), Channel Packet (N/A), Champagne Rules (N/A), Ascot Week (N/A)

