Next Race Off

Meetings

16:12 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway EBF Mares' Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 1m 7f 171y,
  • 26 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Allavina
510-12OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
2
Aurello29
610-12OR:
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Ballycallan Fame95
510-12OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: 
4
Cimetta
510-12OR:
T: M HerringtonJ: 
5
Connie Wilde
510-12OR:
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: 
6
Dionette
610-12OR:
T: Y MathijsJ: 
7
First Romance120
510-12OR:
T: P R WebberJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Fivetotwelve
610-12OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
9
Fleury99
510-12OR:
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Flibinight
510-12OR:
T: N J GiffordJ: 
11
Forthegreatergood37
610-12OR: BF
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Indian Glory
510-12OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
13
Jeans Genie288
510-12OR:
T: S DrinkwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Little Red Devil41
510-12OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Marada60
510-12OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Methodtothemagic284
510-12OR:
T: R T PhillipsJ: Daniel Hiskett (3)
17
Misshirocco29
510-12OR:
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: E J Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
18
Sabrina99
510-12OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Saucy Poem
510-12OR:
T: P J HobbsJ: 
20
Stellarista29
610-12OR:
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Step To The Top29
510-12OR:
T: Noel WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Windswept Girl
510-12OR:
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
23
Coquelicot19
410-9OR: D
T: A J HoneyballJ: Rex Dingle (3)
Last RunWatch last race
24
Genial Hawkstone
410-2OR:
T: F O'BrienJ: 
25
Just Tottie
410-2OR:
T: N KentJ: 
26
Ucanaver
410-2OR:
T: Adam WestJ: 

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ucanaver (N/A), Just Tottie (N/A), Coquelicot (N/A), Windswept Girl (N/A), Step To The Top (N/A), Stellarista (N/A), Saucy Poem (N/A), Sabrina (N/A), Misshirocco (N/A), Methodtothemagic (N/A), Marada (N/A), Little Red Devil (N/A), Indian Glory (N/A), Forthegreatergood (N/A), Fleury (N/A), Fivetotwelve (N/A), First Romance (N/A), Dionette (N/A), Connie Wilde (N/A), Cimetta (N/A), Ballycallan Fame (N/A), Aurello (N/A), Allavina (N/A), Genial Hawkstone (N/A), Jeans Genie (N/A), Flibinight (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex