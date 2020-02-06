Next Race Off

Meetings

14:31 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

  • Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1)
  • 2m 3f 137y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£17,085.002nd£6,411.003rd£3,210.004th£1,599.005th£804.006th£402.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Hang In There33
611-9OR: 141
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Pacify81
811-9OR: 143
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
3
Black Gerry24
511-4OR:
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Buzz30
611-4OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Hometown Boy42
511-4OR: 127
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Logan Rocks33
511-4OR: 126C
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
On To Victory40
611-4OR:
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Shan Blue26
611-4OR: 139BF
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Shishkin22
611-4OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
The Cashel Man40
811-4OR: 147D
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Up The Straight62
611-4OR: D
T: R RoweJ: J M Davies
Last RunWatch last race
12
Nordano19
410-7OR: 127C
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Hang In There (N/A), Up The Straight (N/A), Shan Blue (N/A), Pacify (N/A), The Cashel Man (N/A), Shishkin (N/A), On To Victory (N/A), Nordano (N/A), Logan Rocks (N/A), Hometown Boy (N/A), Buzz (N/A), Black Gerry (N/A)

