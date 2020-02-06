Next Race Off

Meetings
14:31 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1)
- 2m 3f 137y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£17,085.002nd£6,411.003rd£3,210.004th£1,599.005th£804.006th£402.00
- Surface: Turf
1
611-9OR: 141
2
Pacify81
811-9OR: 143
3
511-4OR:
4
Buzz30
611-4OR:
5
511-4OR: 127
6
511-4OR: 126C
7
611-4OR:
8
611-4OR: 139BF
9
Shishkin22
611-4OR:
10
811-4OR: 147D
11
611-4OR: D
12
Nordano19
410-7OR: 127C
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hang In There (N/A), Up The Straight (N/A), Shan Blue (N/A), Pacify (N/A), The Cashel Man (N/A), Shishkin (N/A), On To Victory (N/A), Nordano (N/A), Logan Rocks (N/A), Hometown Boy (N/A), Buzz (N/A), Black Gerry (N/A)
Most Followed
