Next Race Off

Meetings

13:31 Huntingdon Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 129y,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Master Card299
711-12OR: 117
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Jet Set59
811-12OR: 117CD
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Kilbrew Boy51
711-11OR: 116BF
T: B I CaseJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Midnight Moss12
811-9OR: 114
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Robaddan27
611-8OR: 113D
T: C J MannJ: H F Nugent (5)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Just So Cool21
911-7OR: 112C
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Brigade of Guards57
611-7OR: 112
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Telson Barley69
711-7OR: 112D
T: G McPhersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Thomas Shelby60
911-5OR: 110CD
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Fresh New Dawn219
811-5OR: 110C
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Footloose74
611-4OR: 109
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Gray Day38
911-2OR: 107
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Loud As Lions33
711-0OR: 105
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Innisfree Lad33
811-0OR: 105
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Leskinfere40
710-10OR: 101
T: J R CornwallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Watar Allstar13
610-5OR: 96
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Thomas Shelby (N/A), Telson Barley (N/A), Watar Allstar (N/A), Robaddan (N/A), Master Card (N/A), Midnight Moss (N/A), Loud As Lions (N/A), Leskinfere (N/A), Kilbrew Boy (N/A), Just So Cool (N/A), Jet Set (N/A), Innisfree Lad (N/A), Gray Day (N/A), Fresh New Dawn (N/A), Footloose (N/A), Brigade of Guards (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex