Next Race Off

16:40 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 128y,
  • 31 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Justice Knight51
812-0OR: 102
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Out On The Tear12
611-13OR: 101
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Charlie Price
Last RunWatch last race
3
Tim Rocco57
811-12OR: 100CD
T: Oliver GreenallJ: C J Todd (3)
4
Let's Sway15
611-12OR: 100
T: S CorbettJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Craig Star36
1011-11OR: 99
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Ishyaboi62
811-10OR: 98
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Armattiekan13
611-9OR: 97
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Rahmah58
811-8OR: 96
T: G DeaconJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Glenrua317
711-8OR: 96
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
The Honeydipper30
511-7OR: 95
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Veiled Secret6
611-6OR: 94
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Flight To Nowhere286
811-5OR: 93
T: R J PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Man Of The North8
711-4OR: 92CD
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Dandy Sue9
511-4OR: 92
T: S R B CrawfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Collodi21
1111-2OR: 90D
T: C R DoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Say The Word34
411-1OR: 99BF
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Nothing Man37
611-0OR: 88
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Holy Hymn15
410-13OR: 97
T: Kevin FrostJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Global Thrill19
1110-12OR: 86D
T: B J LlewellynJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Midnight Jitterbug28
810-10OR: 84
T: M R BosleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Hermanus18
810-10OR: 84D
T: Stef KeniryJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (3)
Last RunWatch last race
22
Bobby Boucher18
710-9OR: 83
T: M A BarnesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
First Of Never11
1410-8OR: 82D
T: Miss L C SiddallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Bells Of Barnack52
510-7OR: 81
T: Tim VaughanJ: Charlie Price (3)
Last RunWatch last race
25
Shadow's Girl30
810-7OR: 81
T: B J LlewellynJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Dalkadam398
910-5OR: 79
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Lucky Circle29
410-1OR: 85
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (3)
Last RunWatch last race
28
Missesgeejay13
1010-1OR: 75
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
29
Infiniti48
79-12OR: 72BF
T: B LeavyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
30
Madam Scully15
79-10OR: 70
T: Miss T JacksonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
Zorlu383
79-7OR: 67
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

