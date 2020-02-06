Next Race Off

Meetings

13:23 Doncaster Thu 6 February 2020

  Follow Us On Twitter At BetsafeRacing Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 214y,
  • 27 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Sandhurst Lad39
912-0OR: 107
T: Mrs A C HamiltonJ: Jamie Hamilton
Last RunWatch last race
2
Rizzardo63
812-0OR: 107
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Gray Day38
912-0OR: 107
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Stream Lady13
711-13OR: 106D
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Lex Talionis70
711-12OR: 105
T: C J MannJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Innisfree Lad33
811-12OR: 105
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Adherence20
711-12OR: 105
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
King Golan18
911-12OR: 105D
T: Kenny JohnsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Paddys Runner63
811-12OR: 105
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Coopers Square15
911-11OR: 104D
T: T H WestonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Imperial Nemesis42
711-9OR: 102
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Tudors Treasure20
911-9OR: 102
T: Robert StephensJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Running Wolf63
911-8OR: 101
T: A M HalesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Minella Examiner42
711-7OR: 100
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Twojayslad596
1111-6OR: 99D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Uisce Ur14
811-3OR: 96D
T: Laura MorganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Furius De Ciergues13
510-12OR: 95
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Conas Taoi21
1110-10OR: 89D
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Gatacre Street37
810-10OR: 89
T: Sam EnglandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Affaire D'Honneur32
910-8OR: 87
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Megaboost36
710-4OR: 83
T: B I CaseJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Ector31
610-0OR: 79
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Spirit Of Hale15
910-0OR: 79D
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan
Last RunWatch last race
24
Younoso15
99-12OR: 77
T: Miss T JacksonJ: Ross Chapman
Last RunWatch last race
25
Eaton Miller34
89-10OR: 75D
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Ruffling Feathers20
69-6OR: 71
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Derrick D'Anjou40
90-0OR: -61
T: G McPhersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Younoso (N/A), Twojayslad (N/A), Tudors Treasure (N/A), Uisce Ur (N/A), Spirit Of Hale (N/A), Sandhurst Lad (N/A), Megaboost (N/A), Imperial Nemesis (N/A), Stream Lady (N/A), Running Wolf (N/A), Ruffling Feathers (N/A), Rizzardo (N/A), Paddys Runner (N/A), Minella Examiner (N/A), Lex Talionis (N/A), King Golan (N/A), Innisfree Lad (N/A), Gray Day (N/A), Gatacre Street (N/A), Furius De Ciergues (N/A), Ector (N/A), Eaton Miller (N/A), Derrick D'Anjou (N/A), Coopers Square (N/A), Conas Taoi (N/A), Affaire D'Honneur (N/A), Adherence (N/A)

