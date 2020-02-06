6 February 2020 Racecards
- 13:00Betway Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 1m 7f 171y, 19 runners)
- 13:31Betway Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 7f 129y, 16 runners)
- 14:01Betway Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 3f 189y, 16 runners)
- 14:31Betway Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1, 2m 3f 137y, 12 runners)
- 15:05Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 2, 2m 3f 137y, 19 runners)
- 15:40Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap Hurdle (Class 4, 3m 1f 10y, 21 runners)
- 16:12Betway EBF Mares' Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5, 1m 7f 171y, 26 runners)
- 13:00
- 13:23Follow Us On Twitter At BetsafeRacing Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 7f 214y, 27 runners)
- 13:53Betsafe Best Odds Guaranteed Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 128y, 19 runners)
- 14:23Betsafe Top Price All Runners Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 4f 115y, 15 runners)
- 14:55Betsafe Extra Place Race Handicap Hurdle (Class 3, 3m 84y, 22 runners)
- 15:30Betsafe Novices' Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 128y, 40 runners)
- 16:04Betsafe Racing From Over 40 Countries Mares' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 3f 88y, 28 runners)
- 16:40Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 128y, 31 runners)
- 13:23
- 13:10Bet toteplacepot At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6, 1m 2f, 18 runners)
- 13:40Bet toteexacta At totesport.com Handicap (Class 6, 1m 2f, 21 runners)
- 14:10Bet totequadpot At totesport.com Handicap (Class 6, 1m, 15 runners)
- 14:40Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3, 6f, 16 runners)
- 15:15Bet toteswinger At totesport.com Handicap (Class 6, 7f, 19 runners)
- 15:50Bet totescoop6 At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3, 5f, 11 runners)
- 16:20Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Maiden Stakes (Class 4, 5f, 11 runners)
- 13:10
- 16:30Betway Handicap (Class 5, 1m 2f 42y, 22 runners)
- 17:00Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (Class 5, 1m 5y, 13 runners)
- 17:30Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (Class 5, 7f 14y, 14 runners)
- 18:00Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Stakes (Class 5, 6f, 18 runners)
- 18:30Play 4 To Score At Betway Sprint Handicap (Class 4, 5f, 8 runners)
- 19:00Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 4, 6f, 12 runners)
- 19:30Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 6, 1m 5y, 26 runners)
- 16:30
- 13:15Templemore Beginners Chase (2m 72y, 27 runners)
- 13:45Join Us Here Again February 20th Handicap Chase (2m 72y, 15 runners)
- 14:15thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle (2m, 71 runners)
- 14:45Horse & Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle (2m 4f, 11 runners)
- 15:20Holycross Maiden Hurdle (2m 6f 112y, 41 runners)
- 15:55Killinan Handicap Hurdle (80-95) (2m 6f 112y, 40 runners)
- 16:25Munster Flat Race (2m, 23 runners)
- 13:15
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed