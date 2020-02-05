Next Race Off

Meetings

20:10 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 142y,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Isobar Wind12
39-7OR: 65CD
T: P D EvansJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Grey Eminence30
39-6OR: 64
T: J G GivenJ: Callum Rodriguez
Last RunWatch last race
3
Divine Connection51
39-4OR: 62BF
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race
4
Dark Phoenix21
39-4OR: 62
T: P F I ColeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Queen Of Silca12
39-4OR: 62BF
T: M R ChannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Golden Fountain11
39-3OR: 61
T: M JohnstonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Calidus Mirabilis12
39-3OR: 61
T: J P O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Red Jasper15
39-2OR: 60
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Pink Jazz12
39-1OR: 59CD
T: G ElliottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Full Speight11
39-1OR: 59
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Bank Holiday18
39-0OR: 58
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Sir I'll Chance It68
38-13OR: 57
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Grace Plunkett106
38-8OR: 52
T: Richard SpencerJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
14
Peace Treaty12
38-7OR: 51
T: M JohnstonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Stormy Bay196
38-6OR: 50
T: K DalgleishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Cappella Fella23
38-2OR: 46
T: Sarah HollinsheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Grace Plunkett (N/A), Divine Connection (N/A), Grey Eminence (N/A), Stormy Bay (N/A), Sir I'll Chance It (N/A), Red Jasper (N/A), Queen Of Silca (N/A), Pink Jazz (N/A), Peace Treaty (N/A), Isobar Wind (N/A), Golden Fountain (N/A), Full Speight (N/A), Dark Phoenix (N/A), Cappella Fella (N/A), Calidus Mirabilis (N/A), Bank Holiday (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

