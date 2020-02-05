Meetings
20:10 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap (Class 6)
- 1m 142y,
- 16 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
39-7OR: 65CD
2
39-6OR: 64
3
39-4OR: 62BF
4
39-4OR: 62
5
39-4OR: 62BF
6
39-3OR: 61
7
39-3OR: 61
8
39-2OR: 60
9
39-1OR: 59CD
10
39-1OR: 59
11
39-0OR: 58
12
38-13OR: 57
13
38-8OR: 52
14
38-7OR: 51
15
Stormy Bay196
38-6OR: 50
16
38-2OR: 46
Betting
Forecast
Grace Plunkett (N/A), Divine Connection (N/A), Grey Eminence (N/A), Stormy Bay (N/A), Sir I'll Chance It (N/A), Red Jasper (N/A), Queen Of Silca (N/A), Pink Jazz (N/A), Peace Treaty (N/A), Isobar Wind (N/A), Golden Fountain (N/A), Full Speight (N/A), Dark Phoenix (N/A), Cappella Fella (N/A), Calidus Mirabilis (N/A), Bank Holiday (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
