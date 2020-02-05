Next Race Off

Meetings

17:05 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020

  • Betway Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 5f 219y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Running Cloud9(ex 5)
510-0OR: 67CD
T: D M LoughnaneJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
2
Political Policy283
99-12OR: 70
T: Matthew J SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Mouriyani17
49-10OR: 71CD
T: Tom WardJ: Laura Coughlan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Foresee19
79-10OR: 68C
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
5
Twpsyn20
49-7OR: 68
T: P D EvansJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Power Home40
69-6OR: 64CD
T: D J CoakleyJ: Charles Bishop
Last RunWatch last race
7
Adams Park12
59-5OR: 63
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Willkommen17
49-5OR: 66C
T: M BottiJ: Morgan Cole (7)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Luck Of Clover23
49-2OR: 63BF
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
10
Liva16
59-0OR: 58
T: Stef KeniryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Sporty Yankee17
78-13OR: 57
T: G ElliottJ: J Fanning
Last RunWatch last race
12
Stynes601
108-13OR: 57D
T: G McPhersonJ: L P Keniry
Last RunWatch last race
13
Accessor7
58-11OR: 55
T: M WighamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Iconic Belle17
60-0OR: -68
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6Tommy Docc9-11
T: K DalgleishJ: Callum Rodriguez

Betting

Forecast

Stynes (N/A), Sporty Yankee (N/A), Luck Of Clover (N/A), Willkommen (N/A), Power Home (N/A), Foresee (N/A), Mouriyani (N/A), Running Cloud (N/A), Twpsyn (N/A), Political Policy (N/A), Liva (N/A), Iconic Belle (N/A), Adams Park (N/A), Accessor (N/A)

