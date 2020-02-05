Meetings
17:05 Wolverhampton Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 5f 219y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
1
Running Cloud9(ex 5)
510-0OR: 67CD
2
99-12OR: 70
3
49-10OR: 71CD
4
Foresee19
79-10OR: 68C
5
Twpsyn20
49-7OR: 68
6
69-6OR: 64CD
7
59-5OR: 63
8
49-5OR: 66C
9
49-2OR: 63BF
10
Liva16
59-0OR: 58
11
78-13OR: 57
12
Stynes601
108-13OR: 57D
13
58-11OR: 55
14
60-0OR: -68
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|Tommy Docc
|9-11
|T: K DalgleishJ: Callum Rodriguez
Betting
Forecast
Stynes (N/A), Sporty Yankee (N/A), Luck Of Clover (N/A), Willkommen (N/A), Power Home (N/A), Foresee (N/A), Mouriyani (N/A), Running Cloud (N/A), Twpsyn (N/A), Political Policy (N/A), Liva (N/A), Iconic Belle (N/A), Adams Park (N/A), Accessor (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
