Meetings
14:00 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 0m 4f 214y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number
1
49-12OR: 50BF
2
39-0OR: CD
3
Garsman105
38-12OR: 67
4
38-12OR:
5
38-12OR:
6
Rodin25
38-12OR: 72
7
38-7OR: 68
8
38-7OR: 66
9
Sur Mer21
38-7OR:
10
38-7OR:
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Sweet Talked (N/A), Sur Mer (N/A), Dream Game (N/A), Rodin (N/A), Mercurist (N/A), Garsman (N/A), Ladyleys Beluga (N/A), Sambucca Spirit (N/A), Rocketeer (N/A), Harbour Point (N/A)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
