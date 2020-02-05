Next Race Off

Meetings

14:00 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 0m 4f 214y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
Sambucca Spirit90
49-12OR: 50BF
T: P T MidgleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Ladyleys Beluga21
39-0OR: CD
T: K R BurkeJ: C Lee
Last RunWatch last race
3
Garsman105
38-12OR: 67
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
4
Mercurist56
38-12OR:
T: B R MillmanJ: Charlie Bennett
Last RunWatch last race
5
Rocketeer21
38-12OR:
T: M MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Rodin25
38-12OR: 72
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
7
Dream Game15
38-7OR: 68
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Last RunWatch last race
8
Harbour Point70
38-7OR: 66
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sur Mer21
38-7OR:
T: R M H CowellJ: Hayley Turner
Last RunWatch last race
10
Sweet Talked25
38-7OR:
T: R M H CowellJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sweet Talked (N/A), Sur Mer (N/A), Dream Game (N/A), Rodin (N/A), Mercurist (N/A), Garsman (N/A), Ladyleys Beluga (N/A), Sambucca Spirit (N/A), Rocketeer (N/A), Harbour Point (N/A)

