Meetings
13:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 5)
- 0m 4f 214y,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
99-8OR: 76D
2
109-7OR: 75D
3
69-7OR: 75
4
Mulzim8(ex 5)
69-5OR: 68CD
5
59-3OR: 71CD
6
69-1OR: 69
7
79-1OR: 69CD
8
79-0OR: 68D
9
Awsaaf18
58-7OR: 61D
10
108-6OR: 60D
11
88-5OR: 59CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Awsaaf (N/A), Look Surprised (N/A), Young Tiger (N/A), Nick Vedder (N/A), Mulzim (N/A), Six Strings (N/A), Robot Boy (N/A), Green Door (N/A), Red Stripes (N/A), It Must Be Faith (N/A), Big Time Maybe (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed