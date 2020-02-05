Next Race Off

Meetings

13:30 Southwell Wed 5 February 2020

  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 5)
  • 0m 4f 214y,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number
1
Green Door14
99-8OR: 76D
T: R M H CowellJ: Grace McEntee (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Robot Boy29
109-7OR: 75D
T: Mrs Marjorie FifeJ: Nick Barratt-Atkin (7)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Six Strings6
69-7OR: 75
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Mulzim8(ex 5)
69-5OR: 68CD
T: M MurphyJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last RunWatch last race
5
Big Time Maybe23
59-3OR: 71CD
T: M J AttwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Nick Vedder19
69-1OR: 69
T: R BrislandJ: E J Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
7
Young Tiger23
79-1OR: 69CD
T: T P TateJ: A Mullen
Last RunWatch last race
8
Look Surprised57
79-0OR: 68D
T: R A TealJ: William Cox (3)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Awsaaf18
58-7OR: 61D
T: M WighamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
It Must Be Faith11
108-6OR: 60D
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Red Stripes8
88-5OR: 59CD
T: Mrs L WilliamsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Forecast

Awsaaf (N/A), Look Surprised (N/A), Young Tiger (N/A), Nick Vedder (N/A), Mulzim (N/A), Six Strings (N/A), Robot Boy (N/A), Green Door (N/A), Red Stripes (N/A), It Must Be Faith (N/A), Big Time Maybe (N/A)

