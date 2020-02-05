Next Race Off

Meetings

16:45 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Mullocks Auctioneers Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 55y,
  • 29 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Archie Brown285
611-4OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last Run
2
Calajani55
711-4OR:
T: A HollinsheadJ: 
3
Come On Teddy28
611-4OR: 122
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last Run
4
Cubao22
611-4OR: C
T: Miss R CurtisJ: 
Last Run
5
Dagueneau30
511-4OR: 115
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last Run
6
Downton Fox48
1211-4OR:
T: J L NeedhamJ: 
Last Run
7
Enchancia39
611-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last Run
8
Etat Major Aulmes21
611-4OR:
T: Oliver SignyJ: Jamie Bargary
Last Run
9
Felix D'autry35
611-4OR:
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last Run
10
Fitzroy37
611-4OR: 128
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last Run
11
Galileo Silver32
511-4OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last Run
12
King Erik30
611-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last Run
13
Master Sam Bellamy238
711-4OR:
T: R A TealJ: 
Last Run
14
Not A Nail84
611-4OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last Run
15
Polish29
511-4OR:
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last Run
16
Rintulla38
611-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: Adrian Heskin
Last Run
17
Royal Crown110
511-4OR:
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last Run
18
Ship Of The Fen20
511-4OR:
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
19
Silent Assistant28
611-4OR: 119
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last Run
20
Sonru95
611-4OR:
T: Christian WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
21
Special Buddy56
611-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last Run
22
Staithes318
511-4OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
23
Tip Top Cat36
511-4OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last Run
24
Voyage De Retour28
811-4OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last Run
25
Conjuring Trick23
510-11OR:
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last Run
26
Cousin Rita235
810-11OR:
T: S CurranJ: David Bass
27
Dorton Girl59
610-11OR:
T: M G RimellJ: J M Davies
Last Run
28
Dream De Dream87
810-11OR:
T: Oliver SignyJ: 
29
Memphis Bleek20
410-7OR:
T: A RalphJ: L Treadwell
Last Run

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Morning Vicar11-4
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Memphis Bleek (N/A), Dorton Girl (N/A), Cousin Rita (N/A), Rintulla (N/A), Etat Major Aulmes (N/A), Voyage De Retour (N/A), Tip Top Cat (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Special Buddy (N/A), Sonru (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Ship Of The Fen (N/A), Royal Crown (N/A), Polish (N/A), Not A Nail (N/A), Master Sam Bellamy (N/A), King Erik (N/A), Galileo Silver (N/A), Fitzroy (N/A), Felix D'autry (N/A), Enchancia (N/A), Dream De Dream (N/A), Downton Fox (N/A), Dagueneau (N/A), Cubao (N/A), Conjuring Trick (N/A), Come On Teddy (N/A), Calajani (N/A), Archie Brown (N/A)

