16:45 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020
- Mullocks Auctioneers Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 5f 55y,
- 29 Runners
- Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Morning Vicar
|11-4
|T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
Betting
Forecast
Memphis Bleek (N/A), Dorton Girl (N/A), Cousin Rita (N/A), Rintulla (N/A), Etat Major Aulmes (N/A), Voyage De Retour (N/A), Tip Top Cat (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Special Buddy (N/A), Sonru (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Ship Of The Fen (N/A), Royal Crown (N/A), Polish (N/A), Not A Nail (N/A), Master Sam Bellamy (N/A), King Erik (N/A), Galileo Silver (N/A), Fitzroy (N/A), Felix D'autry (N/A), Enchancia (N/A), Dream De Dream (N/A), Downton Fox (N/A), Dagueneau (N/A), Cubao (N/A), Conjuring Trick (N/A), Come On Teddy (N/A), Calajani (N/A), Archie Brown (N/A)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.