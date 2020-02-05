Next Race Off

Meetings

16:15 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Chase Meredith Memorial Trophy Open Hunters' Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 171y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,743.002nd£1,161.003rd£580.004th£290.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Captain Cattistock29
712-6OR: 140BFD
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Dieu Vivant20
712-6OR: 122
T: J GuerrieroJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Diplomate Sivola28
712-6OR: 128D
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Monbeg Gold263
1012-6OR: 130BFD
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Sam Red6
912-6OR: 115D
T: A B LeyshonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
The Dellercheckout24
712-6OR: 125D
T: Mrs C RobinsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Sam Cavallaro250
1412-2OR: 112D
T: Miss H BrookshawJ: Mr Huw Edwards (7)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Asangy331
812-0OR: 101D
T: Richard EdwardsJ: Mr P Bryan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Llancillo Lord250
1012-0OR: 114D
T: R PotterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Calin Du Brizais52
911-12OR: 120
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
O Ceallaigh416
1111-12OR: 116
T: G HanmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Cut The Corner203
120-0OR: 120D
T: A RalphJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Pass The Hat297
130-0OR: 127BF
T: Miss S RipponJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Southfield Theatre31
120-0OR: 132D
T: Mrs Sara V BradstockJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Road To Rome12-6
T: J J O'SheaJ: Mr W Biddick

Betting

Forecast

Asangy (N/A), Sam Cavallaro (N/A), Dieu Vivant (N/A), Captain Cattistock (N/A), The Dellercheckout (N/A), Southfield Theatre (N/A), Sam Red (N/A), Pass The Hat (N/A), O Ceallaigh (N/A), Monbeg Gold (N/A), Llancillo Lord (N/A), Diplomate Sivola (N/A), Cut The Corner (N/A), Calin Du Brizais (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex