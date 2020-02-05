Next Race Off

Meetings
16:15 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Chase Meredith Memorial Trophy Open Hunters' Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 7f 171y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£3,743.002nd£1,161.003rd£580.004th£290.00
- Surface: Turf
1
712-6OR: 140BFD
2
712-6OR: 122
3
712-6OR: 128D
4
Monbeg Gold263
1012-6OR: 130BFD
5
912-6OR: 115D
6
712-6OR: 125D
7
1412-2OR: 112D
8
Asangy331
812-0OR: 101D
9
1012-0OR: 114D
10
911-12OR: 120
11
O Ceallaigh416
1111-12OR: 116
12
120-0OR: 120D
13
Pass The Hat297
130-0OR: 127BF
14
120-0OR: 132D
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Road To Rome
|12-6
|T: J J O'SheaJ: Mr W Biddick
Betting
Forecast
Asangy (N/A), Sam Cavallaro (N/A), Dieu Vivant (N/A), Captain Cattistock (N/A), The Dellercheckout (N/A), Southfield Theatre (N/A), Sam Red (N/A), Pass The Hat (N/A), O Ceallaigh (N/A), Monbeg Gold (N/A), Llancillo Lord (N/A), Diplomate Sivola (N/A), Cut The Corner (N/A), Calin Du Brizais (N/A)
