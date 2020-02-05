Next Race Off

Meetings

15:45 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Two C's Antiques Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 169y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£5,588.002nd£1,641.003rd£820.004th£410.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Gelboe De Chanay57
411-2OR: BF
T: P J HobbsJ: B J Geraghty
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bolt N Brown23
410-10OR:
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Dorah208
410-10OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Gilka74
410-10OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
5
Operatic Export28
410-10OR:
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Red Archangel12
410-10OR: 120
T: Richard SpencerJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Last RunWatch last race
7
Soloist41
410-10OR:
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Storm Girl12
410-10OR:
T: S-J DaviesJ: Charlie Hammond (3)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Tronada55
410-10OR:
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Yauthym12
410-10OR: 121
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Miranda10-12
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

