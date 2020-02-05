Next Race Off

Meetings
15:45 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020
Scheduled
- Two C's Antiques Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle (Class 4)
- 1m 7f 169y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£5,588.002nd£1,641.003rd£820.004th£410.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
411-2OR: BF
2
410-10OR:
3
Dorah208
410-10OR:
4
Gilka74
410-10OR:
5
410-10OR:
6
410-10OR: 120
7
Soloist41
410-10OR:
8
410-10OR:
9
Tronada55
410-10OR:
10
Yauthym12
410-10OR: 121
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Miranda
|10-12
|T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
Yauthym (N/A), Storm Girl (N/A), Red Archangel (N/A), Gilka (N/A), Gelboe De Chanay (N/A), Tronada (N/A), Soloist (N/A), Operatic Export (N/A), Dorah (N/A), Bolt N Brown (N/A)
