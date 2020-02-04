Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Weatherbys Stallion Book Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 178y,
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Arnica23
711-3OR:
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bon Calvados68
611-3OR: 112
T: Olly MurphyJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
3
Briardale34
811-3OR:
T: J D BethellJ: Joe Colliver
Last RunWatch last race
4
Eden Du Houx79
611-3OR: 126
T: D PipeJ: 
5
Fingal D'Arthel40
511-3OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: D A Jacob
Last RunWatch last race
6
Joseph Hobson34
511-3OR:
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Let The Heirs Walk111
611-3OR: 127
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Quoteline Direct34
711-3OR: 118
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Road To Reward65
511-3OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
10
Rostello25
511-3OR: 127BF
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Small Present24
511-3OR:
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
The Gingerbreadman89
511-3OR:
T: C W FairhurstJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Yaa Salaam37
611-3OR: 115
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Lightening Dance38
610-10OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Simul Amicis24
410-0OR:
T: Mrs Dianne SayerJ: C O'Farrell
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Simul Amicis (N/A), Fingal D'Arthel (N/A), Briardale (N/A), Bon Calvados (N/A), Arnica (N/A), Yaa Salaam (N/A), The Gingerbreadman (N/A), Small Present (N/A), Rostello (N/A), Road To Reward (N/A), Quoteline Direct (N/A), Lightening Dance (N/A), Let The Heirs Walk (N/A), Joseph Hobson (N/A), Eden Du Houx (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex